The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 12 is scheduled for release on March 30, 2025, at 11:30 PM JST. Episode 11 revealed the outcome of Red's clash against an out-of-control Azir, which ended with Azir seeking redemption.

While previous episodes painted the picture that Azir's transformation was brought on by a coup within his own kingdom, episode 11 also revealed that Azir's close aide was orchestrating the events in a long-winded attempt to take out Lowji, Red, and Raniya.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 12.

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 12 release date, where to watch, and more

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 12 will be released on March 30, 2025, at 11:30 PM JST. Episode 12 will be the final episode of the series' season 1.

The streaming times in various time zones are as follows:

Time zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 06:30 am Sunday March 30, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 09:30 am Sunday March 30, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 02:30 pm Sunday March 30, 2025 Central Standard Time 08:30 am Sunday March 30, 2025 Indian Standard Time 08:00 pm Sunday March 30, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 10:30 pm Sunday March 30, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 12:00 am Monday March 31, 2025

Where to watch The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 12?

AT-X, Tokyo MX, and BS11, alongside many other Japanese channels, will broadcast The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 12 on television. The final episode will also be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Hulu for Japanese viewers. For international audiences, the episode will be exclusive to Crunchyroll.

A brief recap of The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 11

Raniya and Yhidra as shown in the anime (Image via Satelight)

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 11 picked up the story from the ending of episode 10 and revealed Red and his party's futile efforts to stop a sentient sandstorm. Although Red's Megazord was able to initially disrupt the sandstorm, it managed to reform thanks to Azir's broken essence, which was being diffused into the surrounding sand.

At the end of their rope, Yhidra managed to conjure a new spell and recompose Azir's body as well as his consciousness using Raniya's bond as a conduit. Azir later repented for his transgressions against the elves, who vowed to pursue Azir's goal of coexistence in a much more grounded manner.

Azir's aide then made a surprise entrance, revealing himself as a royal demon while incapacitating Red and his allies. The episode ended with Red falling into a much more desperate state, resorting to his transformation into the Black Ranger.

What to expect in The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 12?

Red's Kuzina Black form as shown in the anime (Image via Satelight)

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 12 will mainly reveal Red's new power level, fueled by obsession instead of his usual passion. While the episodes have not revealed much about Red's actual nature, episode 12 will change that and unveil Red's true story.

