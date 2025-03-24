  • home icon
  • Anime
  • The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 12 release date, where to watch, and more

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 12 release date, where to watch, and more

By Anupam Barua
Modified Mar 24, 2025 19:02 GMT
The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 12 release date, where to watch, and more (Image via Satelight)
The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 12 release date, where to watch, and more (Image via Satelight)

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 12 is scheduled for release on March 30, 2025, at 11:30 PM JST. Episode 11 revealed the outcome of Red's clash against an out-of-control Azir, which ended with Azir seeking redemption.

Ad

While previous episodes painted the picture that Azir's transformation was brought on by a coup within his own kingdom, episode 11 also revealed that Azir's close aide was orchestrating the events in a long-winded attempt to take out Lowji, Red, and Raniya.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 12.

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 12 release date, where to watch, and more

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
youtube-cover
Ad

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 12 will be released on March 30, 2025, at 11:30 PM JST. Episode 12 will be the final episode of the series' season 1.

The streaming times in various time zones are as follows:

Time zoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Standard Time06:30 amSundayMarch 30, 2025
Eastern Standard Time09:30 amSundayMarch 30, 2025
Greenwich Mean Time02:30 pmSundayMarch 30, 2025
Central Standard Time08:30 amSundayMarch 30, 2025
Indian Standard Time08:00 pmSundayMarch 30, 2025
Philippine Standard Time10:30 pmSundayMarch 30, 2025
Australia Central Standard Time12:00 amMondayMarch 31, 2025
Ad
Ad

Where to watch The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 12?

AT-X, Tokyo MX, and BS11, alongside many other Japanese channels, will broadcast The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 12 on television. The final episode will also be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Hulu for Japanese viewers. For international audiences, the episode will be exclusive to Crunchyroll.

Ad

A brief recap of The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 11

Raniya and Yhidra as shown in the anime (Image via Satelight)
Raniya and Yhidra as shown in the anime (Image via Satelight)

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 11 picked up the story from the ending of episode 10 and revealed Red and his party's futile efforts to stop a sentient sandstorm. Although Red's Megazord was able to initially disrupt the sandstorm, it managed to reform thanks to Azir's broken essence, which was being diffused into the surrounding sand.

Ad

At the end of their rope, Yhidra managed to conjure a new spell and recompose Azir's body as well as his consciousness using Raniya's bond as a conduit. Azir later repented for his transgressions against the elves, who vowed to pursue Azir's goal of coexistence in a much more grounded manner.

Azir's aide then made a surprise entrance, revealing himself as a royal demon while incapacitating Red and his allies. The episode ended with Red falling into a much more desperate state, resorting to his transformation into the Black Ranger.

Ad

What to expect in The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 12?

Red&#039;s Kuzina Black form as shown in the anime (Image via Satelight)
Red's Kuzina Black form as shown in the anime (Image via Satelight)

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 12 will mainly reveal Red's new power level, fueled by obsession instead of his usual passion. While the episodes have not revealed much about Red's actual nature, episode 12 will change that and unveil Red's true story.

Ad

Related links-

Quick Links

Edited by Bharath S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी