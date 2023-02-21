The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World episode 8, release date & time, what to expect, and more

The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World episode 8 is set to be released on February 25, 2023, at 11:30 pm JST. Fans worldwide can watch the anime on the streaming platform Crunchyroll.

The protagonist of The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World, Haruyoshi Kuga, is the strongest onmyouji user on his planet. On his deathbed, with the help of a successful hidden ritual, he gets reincarnated in another realm. In this realm, he is reborn as Seika Lamprogue into a distinguished wizard family.

However, Seika is born without any magic abilities. He soon realizes that his old onmyou talents are far superior to the magic of the new world, prompting him to announce that he doesn't require magic.

The series has received glowing ratings and worldwide praise so far, making it one of the best winter anime series to have come out this year.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World.

The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World episode 8: An overview of the release schedule

The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World season 1, episode 8, will be released on February 25, 2023, at 11:30 pm JST. Episode 8 will be streamed worldwide on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

In Japan, it will be aired on local broadcasting channels such as AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS 11, and DMM TV.

Fans can watch The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World season 1 on Crunchyroll for free with multiple ads or switch to premium ad-free subscription plans like Fan and Mega Fan with a 14-day free trial.

Check out the release timings below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Saturday, February 25, at 6:30 am

Central Standard Time: Saturday, February 25, at 8:30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Saturday, February 25, at 9:30 am

India Standard Time: Saturday, February 25, at 8:00 pm

Japan Standard Time: Saturday, February 25, at 11:30 pm

Central European Time: Saturday, February 25, at 3:30 pm

Eastern European Time: Saturday, February 25, at 5:30 pm

Eastern Indonesian Time: Saturday, February 25, at 8:00 pm

What to expect from episode 8?

Seika Lamperouge as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Blanc)

Fans can expect The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World episode 8 to feature Seika Lamprogue investigating The Slaughter Baron: Bol Bofis and his boss Fell Marquis El Edentrad, the two devils who sent a spy to monitor Mable Crane during the Capital Swordfighting Tournament.

Episode 8 could also see the devils planting another spy in the academy and using other methods to try and harm the hero of the prophecy yet again. The episode could also shed some light on the Rugrock Merchants Association and delve deeper into their connection with other devils.

A brief recap of The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World, episode 7

The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World episode 7 began with Seika tracking down Mable after their fight last episode. He asked Mable the reason for her actions and assured her that if she told him the truth, he might consider withdrawing from the tournament.

Mable confessed that she only wanted to injure him so that he would be deterred from taking part in the tournament.

Seika told Mable that he knew the reason she was selected in Amyu's place was to to win the tournament, become a fake hero and draw the attention of demons. Seeing Seika being aware of the truth, Mable also relayed to him the other reason behind her joining the tournament which was to get killed by the swordsman with the evil eye aka Kyle.

She explained that she and Kyle were both trained by the Rugrock Merchants Association and that the Capital Swordfighting Tournament was the final test to see whether or not Kyle had become a true mercenary. She then went into detail and revealed how the Association implants magic in children's brains, detaching them from all other senses.

Seika, through all of these revelations, managed to make the deduction that Kyle is also Mable's older brother, which is the reason she wants so desperately to go to the finals. Mable confirmed the claim and said she wanted to set her brother free from his imprisoned lifeless state.

Mable getting trapped in episode 7 of The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World (Image via Studio Blanc)

The scene then shifts to the tournament where we see Mable and Seika coming face to face. Mable charges at Seika at an astonishing speed, however, he easily manages to dodge her attacks and toys with her for a while. Following that, Seika quickly ended the battle by restricting Mable with his Mercury Binding Vines.

This pushed Seika to the finals where he was up against Kyle. The fight began with Seika testing his spells, which Kyle countered with his gravity magic. In the end, Seika cut the fight short by summoning Ushioni, whose one hit was enough to take down Kyle.

Shortly after, Kyle succumbed to his death due to the effects of a spell seal. Seika became enraged at this and almost revived him back to life. However, in the end, he decided against it after listening to the pleas of his servant. The tournament ended with Seika Lamprogue being crowned the winner.

Following that, Seika moved Kyle's body with his powers and gave it a proper burial. He then relayed to Mable that Kyle, in his dying moments, apologized to Mable for breaking her four leaf clover hairpin.

The episode ended with Mable changing her hair back to its original silver color and coming under Seika's protection and tutelage, while becoming friends with Amyu and Yifa as well.

