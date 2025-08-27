The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 8: Naofumi forms a Revolutionary Army to defeat the eight-headed monster Orochi

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 8 mainly focused on Naofumi furthering Raphtalia's position to become the new emperor of Q'ten Lo. While Noafumi was making plans and discussing the matter, they were interrupted by a blasting sound outside.

With the eight-headed serpent monster Orochi appearing and causing destruction, Naofumi formed a Revolutionary Army that would defeat the monster and help Raphtalia's cause. The rest of the episode was all about Naofumi and the others defeating the monster.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 8.

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 8: Nofumi forms an army to fight the monster

Still from The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 8 (Image via Kinema Citrus)

As the episode began, Naofumi and the others were seen sitting inside the house after a celebratory party last night on their win over Bearga. As they were planning on how to advance towards making Raphtalia the new emperor of Q'ten Lo, a loud noise distracted them.

As they rushed outside, Naofumi and the others saw an eight-headed serpent monster in the distance. As Muramasa explained, it was a beast that was sealed away and released by the current emperor to protect his position. Furthermore, the current emperor had also granted the monster blessings and the Sakura Emperor's Stones.

Upon hearing this, Naofumi devised a plan to defeat the monster, which might help towards Raphtalia's case as well. If word were to spread that Raphtalia's army defeated the monster, the citizens of Q'ten Lo would start to recognize her authority. With this in mind, Naofumi created the Revolutionary Army and charged towards the monster.

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 8: Naofumi and the others defeat Orochi after a gruelling battle

Still from The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 8 (Image via Kinema Citrus)

As Naofumi and the others reached the monster's location, they started attacking the monster. All of them took turns going after one head at a time until they finally defeated the monster, but only after they detached the Sakura Emperor's Stone from the monster's body. However, moments later, a different Orochi appeared from the previous monster's body.

While Gaelion explained to Naofumi that neither of the two was the original monster, Raphtalia and the others kept on attacking the new Orochi monster. While the others defended against the new monster, Naofumi took Sadeena, Raphtalia, Gaelion, Filo, and Raph-chan with him to take down the original monster.

Raphtalia as seen in the anime (Image via Kinema Citrus)

As they were exploring the cave, Naofumi came across some text regarding the Heroes. However, since he couldn't make much sense of it, he decided to check on it later. As all of them reached the bottom of the cave, the original Orochi rushed out of the pit.

As the real Orochi appeared on the surface, Sadeena went through a Beast Transformation with the help of Naofumi and charged Orochi. With the help of the others, Sadeena and Raphtalia finally took down the Orochi, with Raphtalia landing the final blow.

Final thoughts

Still from The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 8 (Image via Kinema Citrus)

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 8 mainly focused on the fight between Naofumi's party and the Orochi. With revelations made about the sealed monsters on the island by Muramase, other monsters may likely start appearing in the series, sooner or later.

