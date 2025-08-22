The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

After the dramatic encounter with the Heavenly Emperor, Naofumi continues his arduous trip through the complicated political landscape of Q'ten Lo in The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 8. The Shield Hero is faced with new obstacles that will put his determination and strategic thinking to the test once he successfully removes the enigmatic barrier and rejoins his comrades.

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 8 is expected to bring significant changes in the ongoing war, since Raphtalia's heritage is now known, and they have strong new friends like S'yne joining their fight. As the journey reaches new heights of political intrigue and action, fans can watch this crucial episode on Crunchyroll on August 27, 2025.

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 8 release date and time

Sadeena as seen in the anime (Image via Kinema Citrus)

On August 27, 2025, The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 8 will air at the customary weekly time slot. In Japan, the episode will air at 9:00 pm JST, maintaining the consistent Tuesday broadcast schedule. At 5:30 am PT/ 8:30 am ET on the same day, viewers from other countries can watch the episode on Crunchyroll. The release times for the main time zones are as follows:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Monday August 27, 2025 5:00 am Eastern Time Monday August 27, 2025 8:00 am Greenwich Mean Time Monday August 27, 2025 12:00 pm Central European Time Monday August 27, 2025 1:00 pm Indian Standard Time Monday August 27, 2025 6:00 pm Philippine Time Monday August 27, 2025 8:00 pm Japanese Standard Time Monday August 27, 2025 9:00 pm Australian Central Time Monday August 27, 2025 10:30 pm

Where to watch The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 8

Raphtalia (Image via Kinema Citrus)

The main international streaming service for the series is still Crunchyroll, which provided simultaneous multilingual subtitling soon after the Japanese broadcast. The portal offers viewers both same-day English dubs and versions with subtitles.

Although availability varies by country, Netflix Asia may also simulcast the series in a few Southeast Asian markets, such as Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand. As part of the regular broadcast schedule, Japanese audiences can watch The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 8 on local streaming platforms and native television networks.

Episode 7 Recap

Naofumi (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Naofumi and his group, wearing Water Dragon-provided attire, arrived in Q'ten Lo and saved a boy from a monster that Gaelion defeated. Sadeena explained that only non-humans could fight due to the emperor's laws restricting human combat.

Luminus introduced himself as the mayor's son, while Mayor Raluva revealed that Raphtalia's father once opposed the emperor and proposed that Raphtalia should be the one to fight him.

They stormed the castle where Emperor Bearga initially nullified their powers. But Gaelion and Sadeena were able to change the course of events, and Raphtalia eventually defeated Bearga and removed the oppressive barrier, allowing their comrades to come and join them.

What to expect from The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 8 (Speculative)

Naofumi (Image via Kinema Citrus)

The immediate aftermath of the emperor's defeat and Q'ten Lo's political reorganization will probably be covered in The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 8. With S'yne now revealed as a new ally and the reunion between Erhard and his master, Muramasa, new alliances and power dynamics will emerge.

Raphtalia's role as a legitimate heir may become more prominent as she helps establish a new order. The episode may also introduce new threats or challenges that arise from the power vacuum left by Bearga's defeat, setting up future conflicts while allowing character development moments between the reunited party members and their new companions.

