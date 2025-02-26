The Shinju learning to love may lead to Boruto and co getting a new ally

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has truly evoked quite an intriguing concept with the introduction of the Shinju. These sentient God Tress present terrifying yet dazzling possibilities to the story. A few characters, like Sasuke Uchiha and Shinki, had to bow out of the story for these beings to take the stage, and to be fair, it has been nothing less than fascinating.

Given whatever has happened so far, they cannot truly be labeled as Foes. At the same time, their existence threatens whoever they set their sights on. But considering recent developments (chapters 18 and 19), what if the Shinju were to switch sides? In essence, what if the Shinju became allies to the Leaf and returned their human counterparts?

Disclaimer: This article is speculative in nature.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex: The Shinju as allies, a possible route

The Shinju as allies in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is genuinely an intriguing possibility and not a far-fetched one. Before delving in, it is worth understanding how they function, per the series' lore. Initially, the relationship between Shinju and the human counterpart was simple - one needed to perish for the other to exist. But there has been evidence that states otherwise, i.e., a chance for coexistence.

As per chapter 17, Shikamaru explains that the Soul Thorn Bulb was the key to saving the humans who had become trees. This needed to be acquired from the corresponding Shinju, which (initially) seemed to appear when a Shinju was defeated. So the process looked straightforward - defeat a Shinju, retrieve the Soul Thorn Bulb, and rescue the concerned human.

However, chapter 18 revealed that a Shinju can willingly remove its bulb, as seen with Ryu. This could imply that the bulb isn't necessary for the Shinju's survival. Again, the bulb looks to have an alternative purpose - revival. In Hidari's case, he was revived through his Soul Thorn Bulb. Now this hints that retaining the bulb means immortality, but losing it would mean the next death is permanent.

Soul Thorn Bulb (Image via Viz Media)

So if a Shinju were to surrender its Soul Thorn Bulb voluntarily, it would become mortal. Alongside, the bulb could be used to restore its human counterpart. Thus theoretically, this would enable the Shinju and the humans to coexist. Such a possibility is interesting, given that the Shinju are like children and are grasping the meaning of emotions.

So far, they have showcased an intuition to emulate humans, but there is one singular aspect they won't experience - mortality. Their immortality will disallow them from truly comprehending what it means to face death, to sacrifice, and/or to prioritize another’s life over one's own. However, voluntary surrender of its Soul Thorn Bulb would allow it to experience the vulnerability of truly being alive.

Thus in this case, characters like Moegi and Matsuri, Ryu and Shinki, and even Hidari and Sasuke, could coexist. Moreover, they would be doing so as equals. What gently pushes this idea is the fact that the Shinju thirst for knowledge and are gradually figuring out emotions. So their further evolving emotionally could see a possible defection or an inevitable one.

Such an event would prompt another watch-worthy happening - the reactions of figures like Kashin Koji and Shikamaru. It will be riveting to see whether or not they accept and if yes, on what grounds/conditions. But one thing is certain - Kawaki will be in opposition, as he views them and the Otsutsuki as targets.

Final Thoughts

Boruto Uzumaki (Image via Viz Media)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has brought forth a compelling narrative direction with the Shinju, whose evolving nature questions the conventional hero-villain dynamic. The possibility of these entities switching loyalties and willingly giving up their Soul Thorn Bulbs to coexist with their human counterparts might redefine the very understanding of their existence. As they grapple with gauging emotions, their potential shift to an alliance over antagonism opens an exciting door of possibility.

Such a flip would reshape their role while also testing the convictions of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex's key figures. The Shinju slowly maturing in emotional depth can set the stage for an unusual pact that blurs the line between enemies and allies. Whether or not this path unfolds is yet to be seen, but its potential implications are undeniably profound.

