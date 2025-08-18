  • home icon
The Water Magician episode 7 release date, where to watch, and more

By Anupam Barua
Modified Aug 18, 2025 16:30 GMT
The Water Magician episode 7 release date, where to watch, and more (Image via Typhoon Graphics and Wonderland)
The Water Magician episode 7 will premiere on August 22, 2025, at 01:28 am JST. Episode 6 kicked off the next major event of the series with the disappearance of Abel and the kingdom's envoys within the dungeon, shortly after the Great Tidal Bore.

Alongside the disappearances, episode 6 made it clear that multiple different parties are engaged in a power struggle within Lune. It is possible that Phelps, one of the other high-ranking adventurers, ends up being revealed as one of the antagonists.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for The Water Magician episode 6.

The Water Magician episode 7 release date and time

youtube-cover
The Water Magician episode 7 is scheduled for release on Friday, August 15, 2025, at 01:28 am JST. Episode 6 followed the investigators as they unfortunately managed to trigger a spatial trap, apparently teleporting all of the adventurers to an undisclosed place. The series will conclude with a total of 12 episodes in the summer 2025 season, but given the series's popularity, a season 2 might get announced very soon.

The streaming details for various time zones are listed below:

Time zoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Eastern Time12:33 pmThursdayAugust 21, 2025
Pacific Time09:33 amThursdayAugust 21, 2025
British Summer Time05:33 pmThursdayAugust 21, 2025
Central European Summer Time06:33 pmThursdayAugust 21, 2025
Australian Central Time01:33 amFriday
August 22, 2025
India Standard Time10:03 pmThursdayAugust 21, 2025
Philippine Standard Time12:33 amFridayAugust 22, 2025
Where to watch The Water Magician episode 7?

The Water Magician episode 7 will be broadcast on BS11 and TBS on Japanese television. Future episodes will be released every Friday. Streaming within Japanese regions will be facilitated by D Anime Store, U-Next, and Amazon Prime Video. The series' international streaming will be handled by Crunchyroll.

A brief recap of The Water Magician episode 6

Ryo and Abel as seen in the anime (Image via Typhoon Graphics and Wonderland)
The Water Magician episode 6 opened up from the ending of episode 5, with Ryo returning to the adventurer guild. Joining the party being held after the dungeon stampede's successful subjugation. Although most of the adventurers were in a festive mood, the guild master sat concerned due to the aftermath that usually entailed a stampede. Apparently, envoys consisting of magicians and researchers would soon reach Lune and start investigating the dungeon.

The episode then transitioned to the next day, with Ryo witnessing some national guards harassing an adventurer and his companion. Mentioning how vagrant adventurers like them should just listen to the commands of the kingdom's guards. Fortunately, Phelps, one of the high-ranking adventurers, soon revealed himself as a member of the kingdom's nobility. Essentially dispersing the troublesome guards.

One of the investigators, as seen in the anime (Image via Typhoon Graphics and Wonderland)
The episode soon transitioned to investigators reaching the town and ordering the guild master to reopen the dungeon, despite constant warnings against it. Eventually, they reached an amicable decision and reopened the dungeon with Abel's party serving as their security.

However, their investigation into the dungeon went rather uneventfully. They soon reached the ominous door from episode 5, which ended up teleporting all the investigators and adventurers to an undisclosed place.

The Water Magician episode 7: What to expect?

The Water Magician episode 7 might focus on Abel and the rest of the investigators' mysterious disappearance. And how the adventurer guild will respond to the phenomenon. Since Ryo is evidently one of the strongest individuals left within the town's premises, it is possible that he enters the dungeon to look for Abel.

Edited by Tiasha
