The Witch and the Beast episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Witch and the Beast episode 6 is set to be broadcast on February 16, 2024, at 1:28 am JST on TBS and other channels, according to the anime's official website. Following its airing, the episode will be available worldwide for streaming on Crunchyroll and other platforms.

The previous episode of The Witch and the Beast anime saw Phanora Kristoffel reveal her actual identity to the necromancer. She demonstrated her unique strength to thwart the necromancer's plans and emerged victorious.

Other than Phanora, the episode also explored Johan's mysterious identity, as he survived the Necromancer's attack. Considering how the episode ended, fans are now eagerly waiting for The Witch and the Beast episode 6 to see what happens next.

The Witch and the Beast episode 6 release date and time, for all regions

Expand Tweet

As per the anime's official website, The Witch and the Beast episode 6, titled The Witch and the Demon Sword: Opening Act, will be released on February 16, 2024, on TBS and BS11 networks in Japan. This dark fantasy anime follows a weekly release schedule, releasing every episode on Fridays.

Here are the release dates and timings for The Witch and the Beast episode 6, according to their corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Thursday, February 15 11:15 am Central Standard Time Thursday, February 15 1:15 pm Eastern Standard Time Thursday, February 15 2:15 pm Brazil Standard Time Thursday, February 15 4:15 pm Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, February 15 7:15 pm Central European Time Thursday, February 15 8:15 pm Indian Standard Time Friday, February 16 12:45 am Philippines Standard Time Friday, February 16 3:15 am Australian Central Standard Time Friday, February 16 4:45 am

Where to watch The Witch and the Beast episode 6

Guideau, as seen in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

After airing on TBS and BS11 channels in Japan, The Witch and the Beast episode 6 will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll, where fans can also watch other anime from the Winter 2024 lineup.

Other than Crunchyroll, The Witch and the Beast episode 6 can also be streamed on Bilibili Global, iQIYI, Aniplus, and other platforms in selected regions.

The Witch and the Beast episode 5 recap

Expand Tweet

After a short recap of the previous episode, The Witch and the Beast episode 5 begins with a scene from the past featuring the necromancer culprit and his deceased wife. It is revealed that the Necromancer wanted to resurrect his wife, who died in a terrible accident.

Following this, the episode returns to the present time, where Phanora Kristoffel and the police officer get summoned by the mastermind in his villa. A conversation between the necromancer and Phanora reveals that those who are turned undead will never be able to reincarnate because their souls go to the void realm.

The necromancer knowingly broke the taboo and turned countless deceased people into undead for his selfish desire to resurrect his dead wife into a "beautiful-looking" woman.

Phanora as a witch in the episode (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

To achieve this, the culprit wanted Phanora's beauty. However, the enigmatic woman remains calm before revealing her actual identity. The episode reveals that Phanora Kristoffel is not only a necromancer but also a witch.

She unleashes her army of undead knights who easily overwhelm the evil necromancer's "weaker" undead troops. The culprit curses his luck for having a witch involved in his grand plan and tries to flee to the other room. At that moment, he witnesses to his horror that Johan isn't dead.

The Witch and the Beast episode 5 discloses that Johan is also an undead. However, since he was made an undead by a witch, he was "different" from the rest, possessing far greater powers than a mere undead.

Johan attacks the necromancer in episode 5 (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Instead of killing the necromancer there and then, Johan brutally tortured him till Phanora arrived. The necromancer witch then shoots the culprit, even though it means breaking a rule.

Following this, the episode shows Phanora turning the evil necromancer into an undead, which is a punishment worse than death. She also tells the police officer that she will turn his dead wife to life.

The officer, fully aware of the consequences, couldn't help but feel both happy and sad at the same time. He also thanks Johan and apologizes for saying harsh stuff to him. The episode ends with Phanora piercing her nails into the undead necromancer as a punishment for what he did to Johan.

What to expect in The Witch and the Beast episode 6

Phanora, as seen in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Since the latest episode covered chapters 8 and 9 from Kosuke Satake's dark fantasy manga, The Witch and the Beast episode 6 will likely adapt the next two or three chapters. In other words, fans can expect to see Ashaf and Guideau once again.

From the preview shown at the end of the latest episode, it's apparent that The Witch and the Beast episode 6 will see them undertaking a case that involves a demon sword. So, viewers can expect another wholesome episode the next week.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 continues.