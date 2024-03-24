The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 13: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 13 is set to premiere on Saturday, March 30, 2024, at 12:30 am JST, according to the series’ official website. With Usato set to “repay” the Fox Girl for the warning of the future she gave him, fans are unsure of what to expect from what is allegedly meant to be the first season finale.

There are no verifiable spoilers available for The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 13 as of this writing. While this is typical for the series, it’s nonetheless upsetting for fans. However, fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated episode of the title.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 13 release date and time

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 13 is likely to see the black knight's training with Rose begin (Image via Shinei Animation, Studio Add)

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 13 is set to release at 12:30 am JST on Saturday, March 30, 2024, on Japanese networks. For some international fans, this translates to a Friday morning local release window.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 13 is set to air at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 8:30 am, Friday, March 29, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 11:30 am, Friday, March 29, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 3:30 pm, Friday, March 29, 2024 Central European Time 4:30 pm, Friday, March 29, 2024 Indian Standard Time 9 pm, Friday, March 29, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11:30 pm, Friday, March 29, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12:30 am, Saturday, March 30, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 2 am, Saturday, March 30, 2024

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 13: Where to watch

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 13 is likely to see Usato and co begin their journey as ambassadors to other kingdoms (Image via Shinei Animation, Studio Add)

International fans can stream the upcoming episode on Crunchyroll about an hour after the episode begins airing in Japan. With Funimation seemingly beginning to remove old and new titles alike, Crunchyroll is the best and only option to stream almost any anime series.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 12 recap

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 12 began with Usato having returned to the Rescue Team headquarters after coming back from battle and receiving an award from King Lloyd. He was then summoned to the castle once again, where it was revealed that the black knight asked to see him in exchange for information. It was also revealed that their magic canceled the other’s out, meaning she was still badly injured from their fight.

Usato healed the black knight, who began crying after he put his hand on her cheek due to experiencing such a warm sensation for the first time. Rose then began training Usato on how to dodge since cursed wounds can’t be healed by magic. Usato then used his first day off in this training to go to the castle and visit the black knight. Ironically, Usato got the day off because Rose was summoned to the castle by King Lloyd, who had two requests for her.

The first was to take the black knight and train her to be an upstanding citizen of the kingdom since King Lloyd disliked killing prisoners of war, which Rose obliged. The second was for Usato to travel with Kazuki and Inukami to other kingdoms as a hero of the last battle and deliver missives requesting alliances against the demon lord’s army.

The episode ended with the Fox Girl telling Usato it was time to pay her back for her help by healing her mother.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 13: What to expect (speculative)

With the season finale allegedly at hand, The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 13 will likely open up with a conversation between Usato and the Fox Girl as the former heals the latter’s mother. Her name and the full description of her powers should be revealed here, likely setting her up for a major role in future events.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 13 should also see Usato, Kazuki, and Inukami depart on their journey to deliver missives to other kingdoms, again setting up the narrative for the future. The episode should also focus briefly on the black knight, revealing her name, why she’s going along with Rose and King Lloyd’s plan, and more.

