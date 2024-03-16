The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 11: Usato defeats the black knight as humanity earns the first victory

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 11 was released on Friday, March 15, 2024, bringing with it the incredibly exciting continuation of humanity’s war against the Demon Lord. The episode likewise picked up immediately where the previous installment left off, showing Suzune Inukami and Ryusen Kazuki’s imminent deaths at the hands of the black knight.

However, The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 11 quickly sees Ken Usato arrive to save them, first landing a punch on the black knight which is actually effective. This kicks off the exciting fight the season has been building to all this time, which definitely pays off in full by the time the episode ends.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 11 sees central trio enjoy the highs and lows of war

Brief episode recap

Inukami and Kazuki find themselves at the black knight's mercy in The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 11's opening scenes (Image via Shinei Animation, Studio Add)

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 11 began with a brief flashback to Suzune Inukami and Ryusen Kazuki’s school life, where they discussed their roles in the student government. This was then revealed to be the day that she, Kazuki, and Ken Usato were transported to another world, with Inukami thanking Usato for helping her to accept her true self in this new world. A brief recap of their time together in this new world played as she said this.

Focus then returned to reality, where the demons celebrated the imminent death of humanity’s heroes. As the black knight prepared to kill Inukami, Usato arrived on the battlefield, blitzing the black knight with a massive punch that sent them flying. He then took the time to heal the pair while the black knight was recovering, successfully reviving and healing both of them.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 11 revealed that Usato broke the black knight’s armor, revealing their true face and voice briefly before the armorer regenerated. However, before they could retaliate, Usato scooped up Inukami and Kazuki and retreated. Inukami then told Usato about the black knight, before pointing out that his attack worked and asking what it was.

The black knight is infuriated by Usato's successful attack in the opening scenes of The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episdoe 11 (Image via Shinei Animation, Studio Add)

Before he could answer her, however, the black knight caught up to them, forcing Usato to fight in order to save Kazuki and Inukami. Usato then charged at the black knight, with dialogue revealing the black knight to be a girl here. After dodging her attacks and confusing her, Usato landed another effective attack on the black knight, who was seemingly incensed at these developments.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 11 then saw Kazuki regain consciousness, quickly deducing what had happened. This led to the reveal that the black knight’s reflect magic was being rendered ineffective due to Usato using healing magic, meaning the injuries he’s inflicting are being immediately healed. In other words, the damage the black knight is taking is purely from the power of Usato’s fists, which aren’t leaving wounds due to healing magic.

Inukami called this “definitely the wrong way to use healing magic” as the black knight was in disbelief of this turn of events. She then charged up her strength while cursing Usato, while Usato prepared to finish their fight and told Inukami not to worry. He added that all he needed to do is make sure the black knight can’t hurt anyone as he charged up mana in his fist.

Inukami obsesses over Usato's strength after his victory in The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 11 (Image via Shinei Animation, Studio Add)

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 11 saw both of their attacks meeting, with Usato’s overpowering the black knight’s and delivering a seemingly deadly attack. Rose was shown looking at the aftermath of the attack while restraining a demon foot soldier. Usato was then shown to have stuck his finger inside of the black knight’s armor, seemingly dispelling it by emitting his own healing magic from underneath the armor and outward.

As the black knight fell to the ground, he claimed this was his “healer technique, the ultimate healing punch.” The trio then restrained her before Usato began healing the other soldiers. It was then revealed that Usato’s victory caused the other demon foot soldiers to immediately retreat, minimizing injuries even further.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 11 then saw Inukami praise Usato before cheekily interrogating him about the “ultimate healing punch” technique he used. Usato then revealed that it’s simply a punch imbued with healing magic, starting a flashback to when he and Rose split up from each other.

She’s seen explaining how a punch imbued with healing magic will knock out their opponent and leave them uninjured, but force them to feel the pain and impact as it’s healed. As Usato geeks out about being able to immobilize an enemy without hurting them, Inukami sheepishly notes how much he sounds like Rose right now.

Expand Tweet

As Usato debates this, The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 11 sees Inukami thank him for the help nonetheless. Kazuki then comes with news of a snake monster nearby, prompting him and Inukami to depart. However, as Usato tries to go with them, Rose appears and grabs him while demanding an explanation on what happened here.

Rose expresses disbelief at Usato’s accolades after hearing of them, before saying they should head back to camp. As they returned, Rose commended Usato for surviving under her breath. Amila was then shown to be in disbelief over the black knight being captured, especially so when hearing of Usato’s existence. She then orders a retreat, pointing out how outmatched they are and the forces that remain for the humans.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 11 then saw Inukami and Kazuki begin taking on the snake before returning to Usato at camp. Rose then commended Usato for saving the heroes, crediting this action with their victory period, and its swiftness.

This began a brief flashback of his training and recent events as he cried and shared how scared he was on the battlefield. The episode ended with Usato saying he was glad he met her and could help people before fainting while Rose commended him for returning alive and told him to rest.

In review

Expand Tweet

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 11 is an exceptional entry into the series, and likely also serves as a microcosm of what fans can expect from future arcs in the story. While Usato will never be a soldier outright, the demons will likely keep throwing unique enemies at humanity which merit his participation in combat.

However, this feels fairly organic in at least this premiere outing, with the black knight’s magic truly necessitating the creative approach which Usato takes to combat as a healing mage. Should this justification continue in future seasons and events, episode 11 serves as a very encouraging and exciting sign of what’s to come for the smash-hit Winter 2024 anime series.

In summation

Expand Tweet

Overall, The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 11 does a great job of concluding the first major leg of Usato’s character arc, especially in its closing moments during his talk with Rose. While a second season for the series has yet to be announced as of this article’s writing, it seems all but guaranteed that one will eventually come.

Related links

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 10 highlights

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 9 highlights

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 8 highlights

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic anime releases new PV for climactic war arc

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic anime announces additional cast