There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 4 release date and time, where to watch and more

There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 4 is set for release on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at 01:00 am JST. The episode will be dropping on Japanese television networks such as Tokyo MX, Sun TV, and BS11, before a global release.

Ad

The series is based on a light novel of the same name, which is being released by Seven Seas. Meanwhile, the manga is also being dubbed in English for audiences to enjoy worldwide. Creator Teren Mikami published the first light novel volume under Shueisha's Dash X Bunko label in February 2020.

There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 4 release date and time

Mai Ouzuka (Image via Studio Mother)

There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 4 has been scheduled for release on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at 01:00 am JST. Depending on where viewers are located across the globe, the episode will either air at different points on Monday, July 28, 2025, or towards the early hours of the following day, Tuesday, July 29, 2025.

Ad

Trending

There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 4 will drop shortly after its domestic release, so there will not be much delay from its original release.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 09:00 am Monday July 28, 2025 Eastern Daylight Time 12:00 pm Monday July 28, 2025 British Summer Time 05:00 pm Monday July 28, 2025 Central European Summer Time 06:00 pm Monday July 28, 2025 Indian Standard Time 09:30 pm Monday July 28, 2025 Philippine Time 12:00 am Tuesday July 29, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 01:00 am Tuesday July 29, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 01:30 am Tuesday July 29, 2025

Ad

Where to watch There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 4

Renako and Ajisai (Image via Studio Mother)

There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 4 will first be released in Japan on television networks like Tokyo MX, Sun TV, and BS11. It will then drop the next day on AT-X with repeat broadcasts on Thursdays (10:30 pm) and Mondays (6 pm).

Ad

For international viewers, the episode can be found on streaming platforms like Crunchyroll, dAnime Store, Anime Times, and Lemino. There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episodes will then be available from the following Thursday of release on platforms like Anime Unlimited, Prime Video, ABEMA, Hulu, TELASA, Nico Nico, Bandai Channel, U-next, and others.

There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 3 brief recap

Mai kisses Renako (Image via Studio Mother)

Titled You Can't Freaking Force Me, the episode began with Renako replaying her and Mai's kiss repeatedly in her head. That boundary had been crossed, and she was confused as to what to do next. Simultaneously, she was a bit melancholic at Mai going to France briefly for work, but the blonde didn't leave without a goodbye.

Ad

She called the pink-haired girl to the rooftop and expressed how much she would miss Renako, giving her another kiss before truly setting off. The next day was visibly gloomy in the classroom, given Mai's absence. But Renako aimed to stand firm and somehow mustered up the courage to ask Ajisai to hang out.

The girls visited the mall and soon ran into two boys from their class. Upon their requesting Ajisai and Renako to grab drinks, the latter passed out (as she had never done it before). The boys gave her space, and Ajisai was there with her all along. By the end, Renako invited Ajisai to her place based on a love for gaming.

Ad

Mai and Renako (Image via Studio Mother)

That night, Renako spoke to Mai, and the latter wasn't too thrilled to hear that Ajisai would be coming over, but played it cool. Time passed, and Ajisai was over the next day as the pair played video games. But another guest arrived at the Amaori household— Mai Ouzuka, who wrapped up work early to "surprise" Renako.

Ad

Renako then felt an odd tension as she had both Mai and Ajisai in her room. To cut through it, she pulled her sister in to join them as the four played games for a while. Soon, it was time for Ajisai to leave, and Haruna (sister) jumped at the opportunity to walk Ajisai to the station, leaving Renako and Mai alone.

In a flash, Mai hugged the pink-haired girl, expressing how much she had missed her and her jealousy. The blonde wanted to close the gap further between them and go all the way, with Renako barely putting up a fight. But just as things could get more intimate, Haruna walked in on them and left almost as immediately.

Ad

The episode ended with Renako slapping Mai, given what had just happened, and asking her to leave. She was angry at herself for allowing things to go that far.

What to expect from There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 4 (speculative)

Ajisai Sena (Image via Studio Mother)

There are no official previews for There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 4. However, given what happened in the previous installment, Renako and Mai's dynamic may have suffered some damage due to Haruna walking in on them. It looked to be a step too far, especially considering the circumstances.

Ad

Mai left very red-faced while Mai's feelings about relationships were reiterated. But on the other hand, it is unlikely that this incident will end things between the pair. Rather, There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 4 may see Mai seek to make amends and take things slower while Renako gets an opportunity to prove her side of the bargain.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Casey Mendez Casey has been an anime writer at Sportskeeda since almost a year. Being drawn into the world of animanga after watching the Dragon Ball series almost a decade ago, Casey's interest in the genre, along with his love of crafting plot theories influenced his writerly endeavors. Presently pursuing a Master's degree in International Business, Casey worked for Uneake and FootballExpress for 1.3 years before joining Sportskeeda.



Casey's writings reflect his commitment to producing the most reliable content, evidenced by his flair for in-depth reporting. He places a high value on meticulous research and complete factual accuracy.



Although it was legendary Akira Toriyama’s magnum opus that influenced his love of animanga, Casey soon branched out and explored other titles. The unique ways in which mangakas express ideas, as well as their far-reaching effects, have inspired Casey in his creative pursuits.



When not busy writing, Casey enjoys working out, listening to music, strumming the guitar, and playing football. Know More