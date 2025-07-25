This might be unpopular, but Sasuke treats Sakura like an afterthought in Boruto

Unlike Naruto, which has anti-war themes, the Boruto saga is much more grounded and focuses on the basest human emotion: love. Love is the reason why characters make decisions in the Boruto saga and why they grow stronger. It is also an emotion that puts humans above the Otsutsuki and the Shinju in Boruto.

Ad

Due to the Otsutsuki being aliens, many of them do not understand love. The core of Otsutsuki’s attitude is selfishness; their concern revolves around feeding off a planet until it is bare, and going to the next one without remorse. The Shinju are like their Otsutsuki progenitors, as their sole desire is to feed on a certain human target, who is most likely a Shinobi. Love is what makes the Shinobi constantly evolve in the story.

Ad

Trending

While love is a revered emotion in Boruto, not all of its forms are shown. The form that barely gets its day in the sun is romantic love. The relationship between the two characters signifies this, and it is the one between Sakura and Sasuke. Every time Sasuke is seen with Sakura, his face does not give off any joy or excitement. When he is with other characters, it is a different story; there is so much joy that can be gleaned from his body language.

Ad

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s views and may contain spoilers.

Why does Sasuke treat Sakura as an afterthought in Boruto

Sasuke smiles whenever he sees Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

It is no surprise that Sakura and Sasuke end up together in Boruto. This is something that Kishimoto starts foreshadowing from Naruto, as he makes Sakura constantly pine for Sasuke. Even when Sasuke acts rudely to her, she sees no wrong in what he does.

Ad

These feelings never go away in Shippuden, as viewers still see Sakura yearn for Sasuke’s presence. This is why she tries to kill Sasuke, as she also feels it is her responsibility. That plan is unsuccessful, and Sasuke nearly kills her. From that moment, it is evident that Sasuke feels no shred of love for Sakura.

Sakura acts disinterested whenever he is in front of Sakura (Image via Studio Pierrot)

When Sasuke switches to the side of good, everything still remains the same. The two barely lock eyes, as the Uchiha is locked in with Naruto. The ending of Naruto sees the two main characters lie side by side, and that reflects a bond restored between the two, one that Sakura can never share with Sasuke.

Ad

Sasuke settles with Sakura at the end of the day; however, it is not due to love. In a way, he is repaying Sakura for constantly believing in him. This is why he doesn’t look like he is enjoying himself when he is with Sakura, because he is there as a result of a mental debt.

Final thoughts

Sakura might also have a clue that Sasuke does not love her, and she doesn’t seem to complain. She is content with collecting the crumbs that will come her way, and the crumbs that usually come to her are as a result of Sarada. This might also be the reason why she is constantly downcast, because she realizes that what she idealizes is not reality.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sidu Arah Sidu Arah writes about anime at Sportskeeda, offering insight shaped by his diverse interests and background. Although he studied animal science and agriculture at university, Sidu’s true passion has always been in creative expression. This passion led him to discover the dynamic world of anime and manga.



Previously, Sidu used to run a music community called Songstopedia and contributed as a writer for Total Apex Sports. His short story was notably featured in Trash to Treasure Lit, an online magazine, showcasing his talent for storytelling. He incorporates this skill into his work, ensuring that his writing reflects his voice while maintaining accuracy and relevance.



Inspired by Takehiko Inoue, Sidu aims to create art that can change lives, believing that Inoue’s work mirrors the complexities of the real world. In his free time, he enjoys playing football or reading manga. If given the chance, he would love to teleport to the world of Hirayasumi. Know More