This Otsutsuki's existence spells doom for Boruto and Sarada's happy future

In Boruto, the young Uzumaki has emerged as a pivotal figure around whom the fate of the world rests. Bestowed with great power yet burdened by what he carries within, he stands as both the greatest protector and the most dangerous threat. Momoshiki Otsutsuki's presence inside him further complicates his path, casting a shadow over his future, particularly with Sarada Uchiha.

With the story unfolding in an unpredictable manner, the loyalty, sacrifices and struggles Boruto experiences underscores a major dilemmna - his survival is imperative to safeguard the world, but his existence threatens its stability. With his latest move, he has altered the timeline in potentailly dangerous way. Whatever te outcome, his journey promises a bittersweet, complex and emotional end.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

A certain character's existence may derail Sarada and Boruto's future together

As things stand, Boruto Uzumaki is quite literally the key to everything in the story. He is one of the few powerful Shinobi capable of going toe-to-toe with the Shinju, the latest being Sarada. He possesses the Karma seal, which has again put him in conflict with Kawaki and what he did to erase everyone's memories. All this gets accentuated with the presence of Momoshiki Otsutsuki within.

Thus, he is essentially protector and the biggest danger. Shiftng focus to the Otsutsuki within him, Momoshiki has been abnormally quiet so far. He hasn't yet made any moves and while his silence may be reassuring, it is also concerning. Given Momoshiki's character, it is likely that he is biding his time. Due to his presense, the blonde can possibly never get his happy ending with Sarada.

As seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 5, Sasuke Uchiha asked the young Uzumaki to protect his daughter while he was gone. True to his word, the blonde has always leapt to her defense whenever necessary, even risking capture. Then, in chapter 16, the teen decided that if ever Momoshiki was unleashed, he wouldn't hesitate in taking his own life to stop the ordeal.

Now given the recent chapter's events, the question arises - would Boruto step in if Sarada's demise is necessary for the best possible future? The answer is but obvious that the blonde wouldn't allow that. Similarly, Sarada has likely been one of the many Shinobi tasked with taking down the young Uzumaki. But his role in the story means he'd need to live so Koji doesn't go the Sarada sacrifice route.

This would be unlikely as her Mangekyo Sharingan needed to be awakened and will prove to be key against the Shinju. Also, Boruto's demise must be avoided at all costs as losing him would be a major blow for the Shinobi and the world at large. But then again, he cannot be allowed to live till the end given Momoshiki's presence. So even if the Shinju are ousted, he cannot return to normal or Sarada.

Thus, an odd conundrum presents itself - Boruto cannot be allowed be die nor can he permitted to live once the dust settles. His Otsutsuki nature is his power yet his weakness. Evident from chapter 21, he isn't one to let his comrades die and all the more so if it is Sarada (or even Himawari). It could be that the conclusion to all this affords the blonde what he deserves, but in a bittersweet and complex manner.

Final Thoughts

To conclude, a delicate balance of hope and unavoidable tragedy define the young Uzumaki’s path. With the tale continuing, his role as both protector and threat is starting to take centre stage, and the stakes surrounding his fate escalate still. Momoshiki's quite but menacing presence within him serves as a constant reminder that Boruto’s greatest enemy may be himself.

This casts a large shadow of doubt of a possible happy ending for him, especially when it comes to a peaceful future with Sarada. The blonde's mere existence puts forth an impossible to ignore and an unresolved danger inspite of his steadfast loyalty and selfless nature. A heartbreaking sacrifice or an unexpected turn of events, Boruto's final path will likely be a bittersweet one.

His struggle showcases the agonizing truth that power rarely comes without a cost, even personal happiness. The blonde's tale depicts a powerful exploration of destiny, sacrifice, and the burden of ensuring the world’s future.

