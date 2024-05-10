What does Sarada feel for Boruto? Relationship explored

The Boruto series unfolds in a world where constant threats loom and shinobis are forced to risk their lives to safeguard the lives of the village citizens. While Naruto worked quite hard to ensure peace in the village, it was rather short-lived, especially with the involvement of the Otsutsuki Clan, which drastically altered the landscape.

Given the series’ setting, it’s understandable that romantic relationships are not extensively explored in the anime and manga. However, the original series did delve into the romantic relationship between Naruto and Hinata in the latter stages of the story.

Now that the manga is heading closer to its conclusion, fans seem to have one question in mind - What does Sarada feel for Boruto? She trusts him, wants to protect him, and has admitted to having strong feelings of friendship and care. However, there has always been a possibility of romance between the two.

The answer isn't as simple as a yes or a no, as neither character has explicitly stated their feelings in the manga. However, analyzing the Two Blue Vortex manga chapters may provide some insight into the potential for a romance between the protagonist and Sarada.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the Two Blue Vortex manga chapters.

Does Sarada like Boruto in the anime and manga series?

The protagonist and Sarada could potentially have a romantic relationship towards the end of the series (Image via Shueisha)

The answer to the question isn’t straightforward, as neither party has explicitly admitted to having romantic feelings for the other person. Therefore, it is imperative for us to look into certain clues to determine whether or not the two shinobis are interested in each other. From the outset, it’s quite clear that the protagonist and Sarada value each other’s company.

They have always cared deeply for each other and would risk their lives for one another. However, it was evident that these feelings were rather platonic, considering they were comrades on the battlefield. Nonetheless, as the series progressed considerably, their relationship developed over time. The evidence for this claim lies in Two Blue Vortex chapter 5, as it features a key moment involving the two shinobis.

Sarada hugs Boruto in chapter 5 of the Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha/Masashi Kishimoto and Mikio Ikemoto)

When the protagonist was forced to flee the village, Sarada missed him and was concerned for his safety. She and Sumire were the only ones unaffected by Eida’s Omnipotence. The two were separated for over three years, and whatever hidden feelings resided within Sarada seemed to surface. In chapter 5 of the Two Blue Vortex manga, we could see Sarada running towards the protagonist and embracing him.

He held her in his arms, and the two shared a moment that was rather intimate, something not shown among other shinobis in the series. Even at this stage of the series, there is no confirmation of romantic feelings between the two parties. However, this could be Masashi Kishimoto’s way of subtly hinting at a potential relationship between them.

The protagonist and Sarada as seen in the anime series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Does Sarada like Boruto? There is a very high chance that she has romantic feelings for him in the manga series. However, only time will tell if this is indeed the case, as there are significant issues that need to be addressed. Once the protagonist succeeds in eliminating all threats, there is a possibility that he could confess his feelings for Sarada Uchiha. From a writer’s standpoint, this would be a great way to conclude the sequel series.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.

Related Links: