This Solo Leveling character is bound to surpass Sung Jinwoo's hype in anime

The Solo Leveling manhwa series has always had one of the most interesting stories, following Sung Jinwoo and his journey of levelling up. While the manhwa ended a few years ago on December 29, 2021, the sequel series, Ragnarok, picked up on the hype the original series left behind.The sequel follows the story of Sung Jinwoo and Cha Hae-In's son, Sung Suho, who inherited his father's Shadow Monarch abilities. While Jinwoo is iconic, especially because of the Solo Leveling anime series, there is a high chance that Suho might surpass his father in hype.Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinions and contains potential spoilers from the Solo Leveling manhwa and anime series.Suho has high chances to surpass Jinwoo's hype in Solo LevelingWith the recent chapter releases of the Solo Leveling: Ragnarok manhwa, the fandom seems to be quite excited over Sung Suho and his journey. While Sung Jinwoo has had monstrous feats and iconic abilities in the original series, Suho revealed an ability that sets him apart from Jinwoo, subsequently generating a lot of buzz around him.In one of the recent chapters, chapter 48, Sung Suho revealed his ability, Shadow Creation. This is something the fans have never heard of before. This ability allows Suho to turn a shadow soldier into any item that he can imagine, something Jinwoo could not do. The revelation of such a skill opened up more possibilities for exploring his powers.Furthermore, one of the bigger reasons for the new surge in popularity among fans is the fact that the manhwa is returning after a four-month hiatus. Chapter 47 was released on April 2, 2025, ending with a cliffhanger as Suho returns after having gone missing, especially with him being accused of murdering Lee Minsung.DEATHGOD @DEATHLORDJINLINK🔥 Solo Leveling Ragnarok returns after a 4-month hiatus 🗡️ Ch. 48 &amp;amp;amp; 49 drop today! 📖 Synopsis: Hunter Sung Suho is now a wanted man — accused of murdering Vice President Lee Minsung and distributing mysterious Stardust. Don't miss the comeback! #SoloLeveling #RagnarokWhile Sun Jinwoo has always been a star when it came to the Solo Leveling fandom, Sung Suho's return has seemed to stir up a hype that might surpass Jinwoo's in the original anime. Furthermore, the new ability reveal has also indicated Suho surpassing his father in terms of Shadow Monarch abilities.In the series, Jinwoo can only use Shadow Monarch abilities like Shadow Extraction, Shadow Preservation, Shadow Exchange, and Monarch's Domain. While Suho can do all those mentioned above, the new Shadow Creation ability gives him an edge over Jinwoo already. Jinwoo could only use weapons he collected after defeating enemies, but Suho can make his own using shadows.The Ragnarok series has been received with a great deal of appreciation and optimistic outlook by fans, especially towards Sung Suho, who not only carried on Jinwoo's legacy, but also recently showed indications of surpassing him.Final thoughtsA fan comparing Sung Jinwoo and Sung Suho (Image via X/@cryxalune)Sung Suho has achieved more than what Jinwoo could with his shadow powers, leaving substantial indications that he will surpass his father. With the Solo Leveling: Ragnarok series still ongoing, there will definitely be more explorations of Suho's powers to add to his arsenal.Also read:Is Takamura stronger than prime Taro Sakamoto in Sakamoto Days? ExploredOrochimaru was just the evil genius needed in Naruto, and his actions clearly show itThis Demon Slayer character could have surpassed Yoriichi (and no, it's not Tanjiro)