This unanswered question may be the key to Konohamaru's fate in Boruto

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 20 revealed what happened to Konohamaru when he was on the verge of being devoured by Matsuri. He managed to free himself with a double Rasengan attack. While it's a decent move to save his life, he remains in danger, and there’s a chance that the key to his survival is tied to the question the Shinju posed regarding Moegi Kazamatsuri.

The latest chapters of Boruto have established that Matsuri, whose identity is based on Moegi, has romantic feelings for Konohamaru and appears to be jealous of his interest in other women. In this context, she asked him what Moegi meant to him. However, the manga hasn't revealed his response yet, and it only shows the Shinju clone becoming angrier afterwards.

Disclaimer: This article presents a speculative theory that contains spoilers for the series.

Explaining why Konohamaru's answer to Matsuri regarding Moegi could be key to his survival in Boruto

Konohamaru and Matsuri, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha).

It has been established that, since Matsuri is a Shinju created after the Ten-Tails and Moegi, she has romantic feelings for Konohamaru Sarutobi. She is grappling with a moral dilemma on whether to devour him or keep him alive.

During their conversation, the Shinju asked him what Moegi meant to him, but the chapter does not reveal his answer. The manga only progresses to the point where she attempts to devour him out of anger and frustration. It is clear that Matsuri is jealous of any potential romantic interest Konohamaru might have in Moegi, and his answer could have been the catalyst for her anger.

Some speculate that he referred to her as just a friend, which might have upset Matsuri because it implies he thinks less of her, considering he doesn't allow her to call him "Konohamaru-chan." Others believe he might have confessed to having feelings for his former teammate, which would have infuriated the clone.

Naturally, the series does not disclose his answer, and there is a chance it could be overlooked. Still, one could argue that Konohamaru never had the chance to say the right thing. After all, Matsuri was already wrestling with the inner conflict of whether to devour him, and at one point she chose to do so merely to erase those emotions. Thus, he perhaps didn't have much chance to begin with.

Konohamaru's role in the second part

Matsuri attempting to devour Konohamaru (Image via Shueisha).

The idea of Moegi serving as the foundation for Matsuri's character seems to be a way for Boruto mangaka Ikemoto to reintroduce Konohamaru into the series spotlight. While he was a beloved character in the original Naruto series, his role in the sequel—initially exciting as the new Team 7 sensei—has been, to say the least, disappointing.

Whether it was his power level or simply not meeting the expectations fans had for him as a sensei, Konohamaru has struggled to win over the audience. However, it seems that this second part of the manga focuses on him having a more significant role, establishing a direct connection with a Shinju and getting involved in the protagonist's pursuit, which could benefit him in the long run.

Final thoughts

The answer that Konohamaru gave Matsuri could be crucial for his survival in the story and may also determine whether he becomes another major casualty in Boruto after Sasuke Uchiha. It remains to be seen, but the manga clearly chose not to reveal his answer to the Shinju.

