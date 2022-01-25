Tokyo Revengers Chapter 239 (Raw scans): Mitsuya’s decision, spoilers, and more

The spoilers for Tokyo Revengers Chapter 239 were just leaked on Twitter by reputed leaker mina @taiyakiboi, and they confirmed everything that fans had speculated.

There have been a few panels of raw scans released as well, and they support the spoilers completely. Tokyo Revengers Chapter 239 shows the fashion competition and what happens after it.

[This article contains spoilers for Tokyo Revengers Chapter 239]

Mitsuya decides to join Takemichi’s gang in Tokyo Revengers Chapter 239

In Chapter 238, the Thousand Winters gang goes to visit Mitsuya, who had been making clothes in order to participate in a fashion competition. Mitsuya tells Takemichi about the promise he made Draken to become a fashion designer. Draken had told him that he was incapable of leaving the gang life behind, and was going to follow Mikey.

After Draken’s death, Mitsuya has become obsessive about the competition, and neglects himself and his duties. Takemichi understands his predicament and tells others that Mitsuya will not be joining them. A week later the TW gang shows up at the competition to support Mitsuya.

According to the spoilers, Tokyo Revengers Chapter 239 is titled “Steal the Show.”

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 239 spoilers

According to the Tokyo Revengers Chapter 239 spoilers, the fashion competition begins and the boys are amazed by the quality of designs and worry how Mitsuya will hold up against them. Backstage, Mitsuya and his old clubmates from middle school are hurrying to finish the garments on time.

As Yasuda (a former member of the sewing club) hands him the last needed component, Mitsuya profusely thanks them for helping him out without pay. They chide him saying that this is for his future. It is finally Mitsuya’s turn, and two models walk out wearing his designs, his concept being “Twin Dragons.”

In Tokyo Revengers Chapter 239, the models have similar outfits but distinctly different styles, and everyone is awestruck at Mitsuya’s brilliance. Takemichi thinks, “Draken-kun, are you seeing this?” Unsurprisingly, Mitsuya wins the competition.

Takemichi understands what Draken had always known, that this is the world where Mitsuya belongs. But when the time comes for him to receive the award, Mitsuya walks on stage wearing Toman’s uniform.

Mitsuya has half shaved his head which shows off the matching Dragon tattoo he and Draken had got. He is characteristically polite when he says that a few days ago a friend had asked him for help. Therefore, he refuses to receive the award and asks:

“Takemichi, can I join too?”

Predictably, no one is happy with his decision, from judges to the audience. People start to throw things at him, but Mitsuya stands there and makes his apologies. The Thousand Winters gang is equally baffled. But Mitsuya finishes his speech by saying that while this award is prestigious and receiving it is an honor, not helping a friend in the time of need is unforgivable.

Final thoughts

If Tokyo Revengers' Chapter 239 spoilers are correct, then as fans had hoped, Mitsuya does indeed join Takemichi’s gang. it makes sense as he wanted to fulfill his promise to Draken before joining, and refusing the award works as a sort of motivation. While he has fulfilled the promise in a way, he has not completely become a designer, and as such, he will always have the strife to come back.

The most-prominent emotion amongst fans seems to be that Mitsuya will design a better uniform than the t-shirt Chifuyu had created. Jokes aside, Mitsuya’s wording “to fight a friend” suggests that he still considers Mikey a friend, but he also has bones to pick with him. Fans are curious to know if Mitsuya blames Mikey.

Mitsuya seems to be clinging to Draken’s memory in the way Mikey did in the very first timeline. But with Mitsuya’s designs, Wakui has clarified that Mitsuya is not looking to step into the place Draken has vacated, rather he wishes to embody Draken's spirit and values.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 239 will be officially released on Wednesday, January 26, January 25 for some regions. It can be officially read on ComiXology, INKR, Azuki, Kindle Unlimited, InkyPen, and Mangamo. Various unofficial sites also have the complete Tokyo Revengers library which they regularly update.

