Tokyo Revengers chapter 238: Mitsuya deals with Draken’s death

Tokyo Revengers chapter 238 was released just now and fans are going gaga over the appearance of their beloved character. Official scans confirm what was revealed in the spoilers earlier today. The chapter marks Takashi Mitsuya's return, and while the chapter itself is melancholy and a little dark, it ends on a more hopeful note.

Mitsuya refuses to join Takemichi’s gang in Tokyo Revengers chapter 238

In chapter 237, Takemichi and Chifuyu recruit Hakkai Shiba and then recruit Inui Seishu. It was revealed in a flashback that Kokonoi left Takemichi with Inui on the night of the battle, and it was Inui took him to the hospital. Kokonoi confirmed to Inui the beginning of Mikey’s reign.

Koko and Inupi had an emotional exchange and Inui joined Takemichi's gang. However, both he and Hakkai dislike the uniform Chifuyu had come up with for Thousand Winters.

Tokyo Revengers chapter 238 is titled “Really into it.”

[Spoilers for Tokyo Revengers chapter 238]

The gang decides to recruit Mitsuya

Tokyo Revengers chapter 238 starts on a humorous note, where Takemichi declares that they need an advisor who has good taste, with Hakkai and Inupi immediately agreeing. This confuses Chifuyu, who is ignorant of his questionable fashion choices. Takemichi wants to recruit Mitsuya, and Hakkai supports it enthusiastically.

As they get to Mitsuya’s house, Hakkai calls out to him loudly, just like he used to when they were kids. However, instead of Mitsuya, his younger sister Runa comes out and asks the boys to be quiet.

How Mitsuya deals with Draken’s loss

mina @taiyakiboi Mitsuya's room is very messy and he works in a very dark room, he really can't forget about Draken and he looks very stressed Mitsuya's room is very messy and he works in a very dark room, he really can't forget about Draken and he looks very stressed https://t.co/FjpYWdZ6S6

Runa tells them that Mitsuya has holed himself up into his room and is obsessively designing clothes. He aims to enter a competition for rookie designers and win Japan’s Fashion Design Newcomer award. Hakkai mentions that Mitsuya never cared about awards and prizes, but Runa informs them that it is because of Draken’s death.

After Draken’s death, Mitsuya shut himself off and devoted himself to designing to the extent that he forgot to eat or sleep. This has scared their youngest sister Mana as well. Hearing all this, Takemichi asks to be allowed to see Mitsuya.

Mitsuya’s current state

When Tokyo Revengers chapter 238 finally shows Mitsuya, he is hunched over in a dark corner of his room, messy and unkempt. He rejects designs after designs. From his address to Runa, it is clear that he has not been taking care of his little siblings. He greets Takemichi with dark bags under his eyes.

Takemichi and Mitsuya move to a park to talk, and Hakkai laments that Mitsuya has lost too much weight. Chifuyu comments that Draken’s death must have hit Mitsuya hard, considering that they were the twin Dragons of Toman.

In the park, Takemichi tells Mitsuya about his plans to confront Mikey and about his gang. As he goes to ask Mitsuya to join, Mitsuya says,

“I want to meet him.”

Mitsuya’s promise with Draken

Tokyo Revengers chapter 238 goes into a flashback, revealing that he met Draken at a shrine while it was snowing, implying it might have been around the new year. Draken had asked after Mitsuya’s fashion persuasion, which wasn’t going well. Draken wasn’t making much profit from his bike shop either, but he and Inupi worked hard.

Draken then asked Mitsuya if he had gotten used to living life without Toman because he never could. Draken believed that he could never leave the life of a delinquent. He asked Mitsuya to become a fashion designer in the future because he was going to be “following Mikey.”

Mitsuya’s dream

Takemichi understands that Mitsuya cannot join his gang. They leave him sitting in the park, promising to support his dreams. A week passes, and the fashion competition starts. The Thousand Winters gang arrive at the venue, wearing their “uniform” to support Mitsuya.

Speculations

When Mitsuya says, he wants to meet “him,” it is unclear whether he means Mikey or Draken. If it is the former, it might indicate that Mitsuya wants some answers from Mikey or holds him responsible. It pleased fans that Mitsuya did not blame Takemichi for Draken’s death.

Some fans speculate that Mitsuya will end up joining TW after the fashion competition. Others seem glad that he is staying away from gang affairs, as that would mean staying away from danger. Speculation runs wild about who could be the next recruit for Thousand Winters.

mina @taiyakiboi They came to the venue to support Mitsuya and they wore Thousand Winters uniform They came to the venue to support Mitsuya and they wore Thousand Winters uniform 😭 https://t.co/N5iqunayoc

However, all of them showing up at the fashion competition is significant, as that would either provide closure for Mitsuya or set up an unexpected confrontation. It is still possible that some news about Senju might also be available to the readers in the next chapter.

Final thoughts

Tokyo Revengers chapter 238 shows a very realistic portrayal of how some people deal with grief. Someone as cool-headed and wise as Mitsuya can crumble under loss and throw themselves avidly into something to escape the reality of having lost their closest friend.

Tokyo Revengers chapter 238 is available on ComiXology, INKR, Azuki, Kindle Unlimited, InkyPen, and Mangamo, for a fee. Tokyo Revengers library is also unofficially available and regularly updated on many manga-reading websites.

