Tokyo Revengers chapter 245 raw scans: Takemichi knocks out Kakucho in one punch

The raw scans of the four panels from Tokyo Revengers chapter 245 have just been leaked, courtesy of Twitter-user Mina @ taiyakiboi02, and their contents have shocked the fandom.

Everyone had expected that the final battle between the Tokyo Manji Gang and the Kantou Manji Gang will be in full swing in this chapter, but no one had anticipated that Wakui will focus on Takemichi this way.

Tokyo Revengers fans have always debated why Takemichi was not growing physically stronger, but Wakui has reminded everyone that Takemichi was a good fighter at the beginning, and remains so even now.

Takemichi shocks Mikey by taking down Kakucho with one punch in Tokyo Revengers chapter 245

In the last chapter, both Tokyo Manji and Kantou Manji wanted to fight for the title of “Toman.” 500 members of Kantou were up against 50 members of Toman. Takemichi and others were shocked to see Hanma, Waka, and Benkei, although Chifuyu and Hakkai promised to take down Mochizuki and Ran, respectively.

Sanju Haruchiyo insulted the members of Tokyo Manji on Mikey’s instruction, and Takemichi replied that they will defeat Kantou and succeed the “Toman” name.

Tokyo Revengers chapter 245 raw scans

In the leaked panels of Tokyo Revengers chapter 245, the two gangs are seen charging at each other. While every important member of Tokyo Manji is seen leading the charge, Mikey, Haruchiyo, and Kokonoi are not present on the Kantou Side.

What transpires between the charge and the full-fledged brawl is not revealed in the raw scans. However, the next leaked page shows Takemichi aiming a punch at Kakucho. His stance and expression remind the latter of the younger Takemichi, who used to be his friend. He had considered Takemichi to be his “hero” when they were children.

The next page shows Takemichi landing the hit on Kakucho and knocking him out. The punch packs so much power that the latter is flung back and slides on the ground until he stops at Mikey’s feet.

Chifuyu and Hakkai are both shocked by Takemichi’s strength, and while their faces were not shown in the leaked Tokyo Revengers chapter 245 pages, the other members must be equally shocked as well.

The progression of the hit (Image via Mina@taiyakiboi02)

Most importantly, Mikey looks flabbergasted by Takemichi’s punch. The latter is shown smiling as his attack lands, and his face looks bruised, indicating that he has taken some hits as well.

He says something, which is not disclosed in the leaked scans, and looks at Mikey. The last leaked panel shows them resolutely looking at each other, presumably before they charge in for a one-on-one match.

Speculations

One of the biggest debates in the fandom has always been regarding Takemichi’s physical strength. While most fans concur that his particular tendency to solve problems by talking in a world that revolves around fighting is admirable and occasionally efficient, nearly everyone has always criticized how the Crybaby Hero always takes too many hits in a fight.

This was always more vexing for some fans as at the beginning of the series, Takemichi was hailed as a decent fighter. Tokyo Revengers chapter 245 seems to have answered those grievances by showing the protagonist employing his strength in an actual fight.

However, not even the biggest critic could have anticipated him taking down someone like Kakucho, who used to be one of Tenjiku’s Heavenly Four, in such a way.

It is evident from the bruises on Takemichi’s face that they have been engaged in a brawl and traded a few blows. It is also uncertain if Kakucho would have gone down like that if he had not had the flashback.

But either way, this is a decisive development for both Takemichi and the progression of the battle. This sudden show of power has enticed Mikey into giving Takemichi his attention as an opponent, and brought their peculiar interactions since the last time-leap to a head.

Readers can expect to see more developments once Tokyo Revengers chapter 245 officially comes out on Wednesday, March 9. Detailed spoilers are expected to come out the day before and will shed some more light on this.

