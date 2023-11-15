Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc episode 7 highlights: The final battle between Toman and Tenjiku begins without Mikey and Draken

In the gripping seventh episode of Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc, a series of adrenaline-pumping confrontations unveil the complex power dynamics between Toman and the formidable Tenjiku gang. As the long-awaited battle finally commences, the delayed arrival of Toman sets the stage for a high-stakes clash.

Further, with Toman's numerical disadvantage, Takemichi's unwavering determination to bring Kisaki down fuels the group's morale, leading them to the heart of the confrontation.

The episode also sheds light on the S-62 generation's past and the formation of a criminal organization, adding further layers of complexity to the evolving events. As tensions rise and alliances shift, episode 7 of Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc promises an enthralling and pivotal chapter in the ongoing conflict between Toman and Tenjiku.

Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc: Although outnumbered, Toman arrives to face Tenjiku

Toman arrives to fight Tenjiku (Image via LidenFilms)

Two hours past the scheduled time for the battle, Izana Kurokawa effortlessly defeats leaders from rival gangs, expressing disappointment with the lack of challenge. Toman's delay prompts Kakucho to remind them of the impending confrontation.

Meanwhile, the schemes used for bringing Toman down are revealed. Shion and Rindo targeted Mitsuya and Smiley, while Mucho conquered the First Division and seized Kokonoi. On the other hand, Kisaki brought down Mikey and Draken. Hanma suggests Toman's defeat, but Mocchi disagrees with the tactics. Mucho informs Izana that the S-62 generation's dreams are realized, anticipating Tenjiku's rise.

Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc: Kisaki Tetta (Image via LidenFilms)

Izana pledges to make Mikey suffer, confident in Tenjiku's dominance. Shion notes Toman's weakness without Mikey's leadership, but Kisaki believes in Takemichi's arrival, hinting at a plan. Toman eventually arrives, led by Chifuyu and Takemichi, with Kisaki addressing Takemichi as the "hero," setting the stage for a critical confrontation.

Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc: Peh-Yan vs Madarame Shion

Peh-Yan Defeats Madarame Shion in a Vanguard Fight (Image via LidenFilms)

From a distance, Kisaki observes the imminent clash between Toman and Tenjiku. Chifuyu emphasizes the need to defeat Tenjiku thoroughly before facing Kisaki. Despite Toman's numerical disadvantage of 50 against Tenjiku's 400, Takemichi vows to bring Kisaki down.

The S-62 Generation's ritual involves a one-on-one forerunner battle to kick off the confrontation. Takemichi volunteers, facing Tenjiku's Shion, who boasts of their strength.

Unexpectedly, Peh-yan, acting as Toman's Third Division Captain, swiftly knocks out Shion with a single punch, revealing his underestimated strength. With Takemichi leading, Toman charges into battle, seeking to settle the score with Tenjiku. Finally, a defiant Takemichi and Kisaki agree to resolve their conflict on this fateful night.

Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc: Kurokawa Izana finally enters the fight

Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc: Chifuyu faces off against Mocchi (Image via LidenFilms)

After Shion's defeat, Toman gains a morale boost, and Takemichi charges toward Kisaki. He skillfully navigates through Tenjiku members with the help of his comrades. Takemichi, determined to change the future, recalls his commitment to defeating Kisaki.

Meanwhile, Izana observes the battle and criticizes Shion's weakness, stomping on his unconscious form. Izana challenges Peh-yan, who impressively fights off Tenjiku members but is swiftly knocked out by Izana's powerful kick. Takemichi, shocked by Izana's strength, realizes the formidable opponent he faces.

The scene sets the stage for a high-stakes confrontation as Takemichi strives to fulfill his mission and alter the course of events in the ongoing conflict between Toman and Tenjiku.

Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc: Members of the S-62 generation lead the fight

Members of the Vicious Generation (Image via LidenFilms)

In a flashback to five years ago, the S-62 generation, led by Izana, considers forming a criminal organization to defy authority. During Tenjiku's battle against Toman, Izana rallies the S-62 members to fight. As Takemichi approaches Kisaki, he encounters Mocchi and Chifuyu, recognizing the former.

Various confrontations unfold among S-62 members and Toman allies - Ran taunts Hakkai, Rindo challenges Angry, and Kakucho faces Takemichi. Inupi initially plans to fight Mucho for leadership, but Kokonoi intervenes unexpectedly.

The situation intensifies, as alliances shift and personal vendettas come to light, setting the stage for a complex and volatile conflict between the S-62 generation and their adversaries. Takemichi, meanwhile, is caught in the midst of evolving power dynamics and unresolved histories.

Episode 7 of Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc delivers a captivating and action-packed installment filled with intense confrontations and deepening rivalries. As the episode concludes, viewers are left on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating the next chapter in Tokyo Revengers, where the fate of Toman and the course of events hang in the balance.

