Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 12- Release date, where to read, what to expect, and more

Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 12 is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, as per Korean Standard Time. The mentioned release date has been announced by the series' official page on the NAVER webtoons platform.

Ad

After meeting several unique chosen regulars at the Tower while Urek goes out to jogging, the next test arena is announced. Urek arrives at the Crown Games arena along with many other participants, as the games begin shortly after his appearance.

While the popular spinoff of the story, which is created, authored, and illustrated by S.I.U., is not available in English, the English-speaking fans of the series are very eager to learn the events of the side story.

Ad

Trending

Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 12 release date

Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 12 release date (Image via The Answer Studio)

The popular spinoff series' next installment, Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 12, is slated to release on June 10, 2025, Korean Standard Time (KST). While this series is one of the highly anticipated by the fans, the series' official page on NAVER webtoon has not specified the release time yet.

Ad

While this will likely change in the future, and a definite time will be provided for the fans, as of now, they are only left with general release dates for each chapter. Global readers can, however, expect to get the chapters roughly around late afternoon or early evening locally.

Where to read Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 12?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Factually speaking, the fans of the spinoff series will have to wait for the official English translation to catch up to Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 12. As of now, no official announcement has been made regarding the same, but it is highly likely to happen eventually, given the massive international popularity and recognition the series has received.

However, many independent manga and manhwa reading websites release their own English translation for the fans regularly. Mind that these are all unofficial translations. They may have several errors that change the course of the narrative and are advised against for the same reason.

Ad

Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 11 recap

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 11 kicks off with Urek going out jogging before the start of the new test arena. While heading out, Urek bumps into the girl who previously used him to climb the tower. The girl offers Urek a drink and showers him with a few compliments. Onlookers nearby seem to act a little jealous after watching this.

While Urek keeps on running, he meets a penguin and is very shocked when the penguin starts to talk like a human. As the penguin exclaims that it's a chosen regular just like others, and Urek leaves the scene and continues jogging. He then comes across a Light Bearer lying on the floor and reading a webtoon. After a short conversation, it is revealed that the guy is from the Po Bidau family.

Ad

As Urek is about to ask him about the family, they are interrupted by an announcement for the next test arena taking place, and each participant is asked to gather in the lobby. Baskerville, the Wave Controller instructor, is the host of the next event and explains it's a team game known as the "Crown Game".

The rules of the game are explained by Nea to Urek and others as they are making their way to the grounds. At 10 am, the game begins, with the Spear Bearer and Anima instructors arguing that the game should have been held indoors, fearing the Dolphin Queen or Bull showing up. The rest of the chapter is mostly about the events taking place in the games among all the teams.

Ad

What to expect from Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 12? (Speculative)

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 12 will likely feature the results of the Crown Games. Furthermore, as Nea and Rohan are waiting for someone to take the crown and snatch it from them, Urek leaves to face Danzona, who's waiting for him in one of the caves.

The upcoming chapter is also expected to uncover the interaction between Danzona and Urek.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ribhu Ghosh Ribhu Ghosh is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda. With a degree in Journalism under the Calcutta University, his deep-rooted passion for anime and manga led him to pursue a career in writing about the same.



Along with his 6 years of experience as an illustrator and digital artist for various overseas anime studios and companies, he also aspires to write storylines. Ribhu's creative journey has been profoundly influenced by renowned mangakas such as Sui Ishida, Masashi Kishimoto, Kohei Horikoshi, and Koyoharu Gotouge.



Ribhu's enthusiasm for storytelling and illustration is evident in his meticulous approach to reporting. He values accuracy and relevance and always prioritizes thorough research.



If given a chance, he would return to 2014 and be a part of the Tokyo Ghoul series, as he admires its action scenes, story, plot twists, art, and adaptation from the manga.



When he's not writing, Ribhu enjoys illustrating, playing chess, and engaging in outdoor activities like badminton. His diverse interests extend to music, cooking, reading, and gaming, all of which complement his passion for entertainment. Know More