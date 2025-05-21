Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 10 - Release date, where to read, what to expect, and more

Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 10 is set to release on Tuesday, May 27, 2025 Korean Standard Time according to the series’ official page on the NAVER Webtoon platform. With Urek being confronted by Test Director Rahab in the previous issue, fans are expecting to see an epic fight begin.

Unfortunately, as of this article’s writing, the highly anticipated spinoff to creator, author, and illustrator S.I.U.’s mainline manhwa series is not officially available in English. Nevertheless, the franchise’s English-speaking fanbase is eager to learn of the side story’s events, even through secondhand accounts if need be. The officially confirmed release information for Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 10 at least gives fans an idea of when they’ll have this information.

Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 10 release date

Urek will likely be eager to fight Test Director Rahab in Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 10 (Image via The Answer Studio)

Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 10 is set to release on Tuesday, May 27, 2025 Korean Standard Time (KST). Unfortunately, the series’ page on NAVER Webtoon doesn’t specify a release time, which makes sense given the lack of official simultaneous weekly translations.

While this may change in the future, fans are unfortunately left with only the general date when the series will next be updated. However, most international fans can expect the chapter’s Korean release window to roughly translate to the late afternoon or early evening locally.

Where to read Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 10

Urek may begin using his true power against Rahab in Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 10 (Image via The Answer Studio)

In terms of legal reading opportunities, fans will simply have to wait for the official English translation to catch up to Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 10. While it is expected that one will eventually be announced given the franchise’s international popularity, this news has yet to officially come.

Although many independent manga websites publish unofficial translations of individual chapters regularly, these are considered illegal releases from unofficial sources. Their translation errors are also often significant enough to severely alter the understanding of the story, making them unadvisable likewise.

Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 9 recap

Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 9 began with Test Director Rahab arriving at the scene of Urek Mazino’s golden Shinsu and removing part of it. Danzon praised his efforts here as focus shifted to the ghost-like Conductor, who sentenced Urek and the still unnamed Princess of Jahad to death. The Princess attacked him with a movie called “Water Fairy,” with Shinsu surging around her as she does so.

Urek thought to himself that she’s actually fun to fight with as the Conductor regenerates. Urek attacks also, but the Conductor is still unfazed. The Conductor then revealed it was made in the workshop and is filled with divine power. Urek tried summoning more Shinsu in response, which caused another burst of Shinsu to explode outside. Rahab, now enraged, decided to summon his own black Shinsu.

Urek's cockiness could also come back to bite him in Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 9 (Image via The Answer Studio)

The ship was then shown shaking, with Lu, Lo Poa Bia Evelyn, and Rohan all seen falling down. Urek and the Princess also felt the tremor and commented on it as the Conductor kept yelling about sentencing them to death. The Princess once again pleaded her case with the Conductor, but resorted to attacking with another move once this failed. Urek thought to himself of how strong she is while the Conductor revealed he’s aware of her special contract.

He then explained that Urek’s ticket isn’t truly hers since she already stole one, meaning the ticket Urek now had was hers. He said if they swap tickets within 30 minutes they both pass, but she refused to give him his ticket back. Urek gathered his Shinsu in his fist briefly, which caused the outside Shinsu to flood into the ship. The issue ended with Rahab’s Black Shinsu leading him to Urek, who challenged him to a fight after the Director asked if the Golden Shinsu was his.

What to expect from Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 10 (speculative)

Expand Tweet

With Urek and Rahab confronting each other in the previous issue’s end, Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 10 should see them at least briefly trade blows. The Princess of Jahad is unlikely to get involved, instead hoping Urek dies so she can still see him “fail,” albeit in a unique way.

It’s likely that Neo will then arrive, especially considering he hasn’t been seen since choosing not to involve himself with Rohan and co’s fight. The issue should end with Neo’s sudden appearance deterring Rahab from taking further action, likely teasing some shady part of his past in the process.

