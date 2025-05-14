Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 9 - Release date, where to read, what to expect, and more

Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 9 is set to release on Tuesday, May 20, 2025 Korean Standard Time according to the series’ official page on the NAVER Webtoon platform. With Urek Mazino and the unnamed Princess of Jahad set to team up as new enemies seem to be targeting him, fans can expect an action-packed installment.
Unfortunately, as of this article’s writing, the highly anticipated spinoff to creator, author, and illustrator S.I.U.’s mainline manhwa series is not officially available in English. Nevertheless, the franchise’s English-speaking fanbase is eager to learn of the side story’s events, even through secondhand accounts if need be. The officially confirmed release information for Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 9 at least gives fans an idea of when they’ll have this information.
Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 9 release date
Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 9 is set to release on Tuesday, May 20, 2025 Korean Standard Time (KST). Unfortunately, the series’ page on NAVER Webtoon doesn’t specify a release time, which makes sense given the lack of official simultaneous weekly translations.
While this may change in the future, fans are unfortunately left with only the general date when the series will next be updated. However, most international fans can expect the chapter’s Korean release window to roughly translate to the late afternoon or early evening locally.
Where to read Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 9
In terms of legal reading opportunities, fans will simply have to wait for the official English translation to catch up to Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 9. While it is expected that one will eventually be announced given the franchise’s international popularity, this news has yet to officially come.
Although many independent manga websites publish unofficial translations of individual chapters regularly, these are considered illegal releases from unofficial sources. Their translation errors are also often significant enough to severely alter the understanding of the story, making them unadvisable likewise.
Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 8 recap
Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 8 began with Urek Mazino and the yet-named Princess of Jahad starting their fight. Focus then shifted to Neo, who was watching Lu and Rohan be attacked by the Princess’ teammate. As this happened, Lo Po Bia Evelyn awoke in her room and realized Lu was gone. The Princess’ teammate then began attacking them, speculating he could steal two tickets since Rohan seemed intent on protecting Lu.
As Neo went to intervene, Evenlyn appeared. After implying she was “love drunk” off Lu giving her a piggyback to her bed, she began attacking the nameless assailant. She reminded him that this was the Inner Tower, and that messing with others could result in death. The two’s fight was quick, with Evelyn showing overwhelming power worthy of the Ten Great Families. As the ticket check began, focus returned to Urek and the Princess of Jahad trading blows.
He recognized that she was a cut above the others before asking her about being the daughter of the Tower’s king. She then briefly explained what the Princesses of Jahad are, prompting Urek to ask for an introduction to King Jahad if he won their fight. She called this the most difficult thing to do in the Tower, even for a Princess. However, she explained that she intended to do so by obtaining one of the 13 Month Series, and to then kill Jahad herself.
Urek instead offered to help her do so, and even kill Jahad if he was a bad person. The ticket check then sounded, prompting her to execute her plan to steal his ticket, which she did. However, it was implied that she was lied to given the ticket checker’s reaction, also forcing them to team up. The issue ended with Rahab returning and being shocked at Urek’s Shinsu as a new character named Cheonggeum implied a new enemy was heading Urek’s way.
What to expect from Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 9 (speculative)
Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 9 will likely begin with a continued focus on Urek as he teams up with the yet-named Princess of Jahad. They’ll likely either prove victorious or survive by nature of trading tickets once more, with the latter likely to pass the check in the end somehow. This should also lead to her being officially named as they part ways for now.
Chapter 9 should also give focus to Rahab and Danzon as they discuss the golden Shinsu which Urek created. A Ranker more knowledgeable than them will likely be introduced by giving them a brief explanation, or telling them that they’ll handle it. The issue should then end with a brief timeskip, setting up the start of the next test, the Crown Game.
