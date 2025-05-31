Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 11 - Release date, where to read, what to expect, and more

Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 11 is set to release on Tuesday, May 27, 2025 Korean Standard Time according to the series’ official page on the NAVER Webtoon platform. With Urek’s fight against Danzon set to precede a much more dangerous version of the Crown Game than mainline fans know, anticipation for the next issue has reached incredible heights.

Unfortunately, as of this article’s writing, the highly anticipated spinoff to creator, author, and illustrator S.I.U.’s mainline manhwa series is not officially available in English. Nevertheless, the franchise’s English-speaking fanbase is eager to learn of the side story’s events, even through secondhand accounts if need be. The officially confirmed release information for Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 11 at least gives fans an idea of when they’ll have this information.

Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 11 release date

Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 11 should open up with a focus on Urek as he prepares for his battle with Danzon (Image via The Answer Studio)

Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 11 is set to release on Tuesday, May 27, 2025 Korean Standard Time (KST). Unfortunately, the series’ page on NAVER Webtoon doesn’t specify a release time, which makes sense given the lack of official simultaneous weekly translations.

While this may change in the future, fans are unfortunately left with only the general date when the series will next be updated. However, most international fans can expect the chapter’s Korean release window to roughly translate to the late afternoon or early evening locally.

Where to read Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 11

Urek's Shinsu control following his training will likely give him an edge over Danzon in Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 11 (Image via The Answer Studio)

In terms of legal reading opportunities, fans will simply have to wait for the official English translation to catch up to Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 11. While it is expected that one will eventually be announced given the franchise’s international popularity, this news has yet to officially come.

Although many independent manga websites publish unofficial translations of individual chapters regularly, these are considered illegal releases from unofficial sources. Their translation errors are also often significant enough to severely alter the understanding of the story, making them unadvisable likewise.

Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 10 recap

Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 10 began immediately where the last issue ended. Chief Test Director Rahab refused to fall for Urek Mazino’s provocations, saying they were on different levels. Urek’s Golden Shinsu suddenly surged outside the ship once more. Rahab used his Black Shinsu to swallow up Urek’s, who called it similar to Phantaminum’s power. Rahab called Urek nothing but a child who couldn’t control his power.

However, he was more focused on the possibility of Rahab being related to Phantaminum, and how he can’t go easy on him anymore likewise. The still unnamed Princess of Jahad then offered to swap tickets with Urek since it was the easiest way for her to pass. She added that he intended to make him fail in the next test, while Urek restated his intent to eventually become her ally. He then returned to his room, where he asked Neo how to better train with Shinsu.

Neo first addressed Urek’s clash with Rahab, which Urek said was implied as if he personally knew the Test Director. Neo sidestepped this before suggesting Urek get lessons from the Wave Controller Teacher. He showed up in class with Neo the next day likewise, while the Princess of Jahad was assigned to the Fisherman position like Urek. Focus then shifted to the Scout Class, where Lo Po Bia Evelyn was forced by her teacher to touch a dog.

However, it went crazy as a result and had to be killed. It was then shown that Lu, the Princess, and Urek were each succeeding in their current lessons. Neo also seemingly began recognizing what Urek truly was as he trained with Shinsu. The Crown Game was then at hand, with Rahab increasing its difficulty by introducing the Queen Net Dolphin to it. The episode ended with Urek going to fight Danzon as promised, while a bloodied Lu was seen washed up on a beach.

What to expect from Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 11 (speculative)

Expand Tweet

With Urek and Danzon’s fight preceding the start of the Crown Game, Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 11 should open with the two preparing to start their battle. Danzon will likely reaffirm that Urek has no chance, prompting him to argue he’s much stronger now.

As their fight begins, Urek will likely get the initial advantage thanks to his practice with Shinsu control. However, Danzon should be unfazed and respond with some ferocious attacks of his own. The issue should end with a focus on Lu as he wakes up and what happened to him is revealed.

