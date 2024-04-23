Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 17 release date, where to watch, and more

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 17, titled Mutation Hazard, is scheduled for release on Monday, April 29, 2024, at 11 pm JST. In the latest episode, Rona’s return poses a significant threat to Rotsgard as her sinister schemes involving the city's hyumans come to light. The showdown between Ilumgand's team and Makoto's students in the tournament finale results in the former's defeat, triggering Rona's plans as hyumans, including Ilumgand, begin to mutate.

As such, episode 17 is anticipated to focus on the confrontation between the mutated Ilumgand and Makoto's students. Viewers may witness Makoto and his allies coming to Rotsgard’s rescue from the impending crisis. However, these recent developments might prompt Makoto to reconsider his plans for collaboration with demons.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 17 release date, time, and countdown

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 17 is set to be released on Monday, April 29, 2024. The English-subtitled version of the upcoming installment will be accessible to international fans earlier on the same day. Episode 17 will also be available for streaming online on various platforms approximately an hour after its television release.

The timings for the release of this anime in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Monday, April 29 7:00 AM Central Standard Time Monday, April 29 9:00 AM Eastern Standard Time Monday, April 29 10:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time Monday, April 29 2:00 PM Central European Time Monday, April 29 4:00 PM Indian Standard Time Monday, April 29 7:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Monday, April 29 10:00 PM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, April 29 11:30 PM

Where to watch Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 17

Season 2 episode 17 release date as per the anime's official X account (Image via X)

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy anime is presently airing on Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS NTV across Japan. Crunchyroll is streaming this show outside of Asia. Thus, fans in North and Central America, as well as in several other regions worldwide, can tune in to the streaming platform to watch the upcoming episode.

In South Asia and Southeast Asia, Medialink holds the broadcast rights for this Winter 2024 anime. Fans in these regions can enjoy Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 17 on Medialink's YouTube channel, Ani-One.

However, access to this isekai anime is exclusively available on their Ani-One Ultra Membership scheme.

A brief recap of Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 16

Ilumgand in episode 16 (Image via J.C.Staff)

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 16 sees Rona’s return with her evil schemes involving the hyumans of Rotsgard City. The episode delves into Ilumgand's backstory and perspective, shedding light on his connections with Luria and Limia's hero, Hibiki.

Additionally, the narrative features the Team Tournament finale, where Makoto's students Yuno, Izumo, and Jin face off against Ilumgand Hopleys and his team of six other students.

During the match, Ilumgand's use of ability-amplifying medicine and a suspicious amulet catch the attention of Makoto and his followers. It's revealed that Rona is the one who provided Ilumgand with them.

Despite Makoto's students defeating Ilumgand, this sets in motion Rona's larger scheme for Rotsgard. As a consequence, not only Ilumgand but other hyumans in the city also began to mutate.

What to expect in Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 17? (Speculative)

Makoto's students vs. mutated Ilumgand in the upcoming episode preview (Image via J.C.Staff)

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 17 is expected to focus on the aftermath of Rona's ominous schemes for Rotsgard City. The episode's preview teaser suggests that it will center around Makoto's students engaging in a clash with the mutated Ilumgand.

With the entire city in jeopardy with mutated hyumans, the episode may show Makoto and his allies stepping up to aid everyone and protect the city. Furthermore, by assisting in saving the city, Makoto's reputation among the hyumans may improve, potentially strengthening his strained relationship with them.

This turn of events will also likely prompt Makoto to reconsider his plans to collaborate with demons as he witnesses the chaos caused by their involvement, hindering his plans to reclaim Kaleneon.

Conclusion

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 17 will release on on Monday, April 29, 2024, at 11 pm JST. The episode's highlight will likely be Makoto's students facing a corrupted Ilumgand. This will further solidify Makoto and his allies' reputation with the citizens of Rotsgard. The episode will also shed more light on Rona's evil schemes.

