Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 18: Makoto’s store lies in ruins as Mio puts down the surviving Ilumgand

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 18, titled Fall of the Academy City, aired on Monday, May 6, 2024, at 11 pm JST. The latest episode shows Rotsgard City facing a dire situation due to the mutants' attack. Makoto and his followers step in to assist the hyumans to make a lasting impact.

Additionally, the aftermath of Ilumgand's presumed defeat unfolds, revealing his survival from the transformation and confrontation with Makoto's students. However, despite retaining his memories and losing his physical form and fury, Mio takes him down.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy Season 2 Episode 18 sees Ilumgand’s end at Mio's hands

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 18 opening events

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 18 opens with a flashback scene featuring Tomoe and Luto discussing Makoto's decision to engage more actively in worldly matters. Luto ponders whether Makoto's progress could potentially make him able to take down the goddess someday.

The storyline then transitions to the aftermath of Makoto's students defeating the mutated Ilumgand. Makoto expresses his gratitude to the king and prince of the Limia Kingdom. Impressed by Makoto and his students, the king suggests hiring them as mercenaries.

Makoto vs. mutant (Image via J.C.Staff)

Makoto reveals his plan to lead an evacuation and rescue operation while the Academy deals with the mutants. He offers to join the eradication team if needed, prompting the king to recall a vague reference to a past "hero" who descended, though no further details are provided in this episode.

The king then instructs Prince Joshua to take action and participate in the efforts to safeguard the city and its inhabitants as well.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 18: Makoto visits Rotsgard City to help evacuate and rescue the citizens

Makoto and Estella (Image via J.C.Staff)

In Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 18, Makoto returns to his students to commend them on their bravery during the recent battle and instructs them to prioritize their safety amid the ongoing crisis. He entrusts Mio and Shiki with the task of evacuating and protecting them, but Mio departs to attend to some urgent matters along the way to the shelter, leaving the students under Shiki's care.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 18 then shifts focus to Makoto as he ventures into Rotsgard City to assess the situation, only to discover his store in ruins. Despite his employees salvaging the merchandise and preserving the sign, he mourns the loss of his establishment before turning his attention to aiding the city's residents.

His path leads him to the red-light district, where he hears cries for help. Rushing to the scene, he encounters an octopus-like mutant attacking three women at a brothel. Using mana matter and brid, Makoto swiftly eliminates the monster, saving the women. Later, the women's leader, Estella, introduces herself to Makoto.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 18: Mio confronts the surviving Ilumgand while Bright-sensei and his organization’s connection to demons is revealed

Mio eliminates the surviving Ilumgand (Image via J. C. Staff)

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 18 then shows Mio's return to the tournament arena, where it becomes evident that Ilumgand has survived the mutation and the confrontation with Makoto's students due to his remarkable regenerative abilities, though his physical form is reduced to a mere blob of flesh.

While he retains fragments of his memories, his once-consuming rage has dissipated. Ilumgand confides in Mio his desire to pursue his own ideals rather than seeking after Luria, expressing his intent to support Limia's hero, Hibiki, in vanquishing the demons.

Despite acknowledging his intentions, Mio cannot forgive Ilumgand for the troubles he inflicted upon her "young master." Thus, she resolves to end his life as the only way to seek redemption. With a barrage of attacks, she swiftly brings him down.

Subsequently, Makoto and his followers convene to assess the city's situation and devise a strategy to garner the favor of the hyumans by offering assistance during the crisis. Amid their discussions, revelations surface regarding Bright-sensei and his organization's ties to demons and their involvement in humanoid experiments.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 18 closing events

Makoto in this episode (Image via J. C. Staff)

In the concluding scenes of Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 18, Makoto's proposal to evacuate the city faces initial resistance from the Academy headmaster. However, with the backing of Princess Lily and Kahara, he successfully convinces the headmaster to reconsider. They also inform Makoto that aid from other nations is likely en route.

As the episode draws to a close, Makoto and his allies are tasked with clearing the northeastern regions of the city. Makoto is resolved to make a profound impact during this critical period.

