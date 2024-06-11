Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 23: Sofia confronts Makoto while Shiki faces Lancer

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 23, titled Nemesis Revenge Match, aired on Monday, June 10, 2024, at 11 pm JST.

In the latest episode, Makoto faces off against Sofia Bulga while Shiki, protecting Hibiki, confronts Lancer. Rona joins the fray, and Sofia transforms during the battle. Makoto sends Io flying and threatens Rona, who agrees to his demands to give up Fort Stellar and the two heroes before escaping, leaving Sofia behind.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 23 sees Sofia confronting Makoto as Rona makes a deal with Makoto

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 23 opening events: Rona enters as Makoto and Sofia’s fight begins

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 23 picks up from the previous episode, with Sofia Bulga interrupting Io and Makoto's confrontation. Makoto expresses disappointment that the "devil" didn’t defeat her, prompting Sofia to question if Makoto knows he's the Devil. She acknowledges Makoto for surviving her attack, stating he's much stronger than Gritonia’s hero, Tomoki.

When Makoto asks if she killed Tomoki, Sofia explains she spared him out of interest. Makoto asks her to leave, but Sofia prepares to fight, declaring that she and her Heavenly Sword are determined to obliterate him.

At this moment, Rona enters, surprised to see Makoto, whom she calls Kuzunoha. Io and Sofia begin to question his identity. Sofia remarks on Makoto’s newfound ability to speak common, while Rona asks his purpose there. Io explains his deal with the Goddess to save Limia’s hero, Hibiki, and retake Fort Stellar. Rona expresses regret, as she had hoped to take Makoto to meet the Demon King.

Makoto threatens Io (Image via J.C.Staff)

Makoto clarifies that he never intended to ally with demons, comparing his actions to Rona's in Rotsgard. Rona tries to justify herself, but Makoto dismisses her actions as too troublesome, noting that he has already cleared the city. Rona hints at their demi-human co-conspirators and proposes a deal for Makoto to expand his business in demon territories if he leaves.

Makoto refuses, asking them to retreat instead, ready to fight all three if necessary. Io updates Rona on the situation, and she scolds him for using the Rose Sign. Sofia mocks Io and tells Makoto he has earned the right to face her at full strength. As Sofia prepares to charge, she reveals the Devil’s identity, shocking Makoto as he realizes he is the Devil.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 23: Makoto faces Sofia as Luto observes from far through Sofia

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 23 focuses on Makoto’s fight with Sofia, who vanishes and uses the darkness element to attack. Makoto effortlessly stops her offenses with his Mana Matter. They commend each other's enhanced abilities, with Sofia using more strength, while Rona and Io complement Makoto's mana armor.

The episode then cuts to Luto, who watches the fight through Sofia, using her as a camera. He cheers on Makoto’s power, noting that Makoto achieved something he had spent his life striving for – referring to Mana Matter as an alchemist’s philosopher's stone.

Luto watching Makoto's fight (Image via J.C.Staff)

The narrative returns to Makoto and Sofia’s fight. Sofia uses techniques from several greater dragons, but Makoto remains unscathed and counters her attacks. He warns Io and Rona to stay back.

Sofia reveals she absorbed the powers of greater dragons to defeat Banshoku, making Makoto realize her true target is Luto. She transforms, but Makoto asserts her power isn't enough to defeat Shin/Tomoe and Luto.

Sofia cuts through Makoto's Mana Matter, and Io seizes the chance to attack, but Makoto sends him flying, warning him not to try this again. Sofia destroys Makoto's Mana Matter and attacks, but he quickly recreates it to block her strike. Makoto then incinerates Sofia, who vows to kill him.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 23: Shiki faces Lancer

Sofia fighting Makoto (Image via J.C.Staff)

In Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 23, Hibiki and her party eliminate demons and save civilians in the city. Shiki alerts them of an incoming attack, saving them with his barrier, but Woody gets injured. Lancer appears in dragon form, and Shiki introduces himself as the Devil’s squire, ready to fight him.

Back at Sofia's fight with Makoto, she struggles against his power. Rona decides to join Sofia and begins casting a spell, but Makoto warns her to stop or face death. Terrified, Rona agrees to Makoto’s demands to give up the heroes and Fort Stellar and retreats, abandoning Sofia.

Sofia, with her sword fused to her arm, prepares to continue the fight. She taunts Makoto about his attacks being weaker than Tomoki’s. Makoto reveals Tomoki's charm spell enchanted her, which is why she spared him. He offers to remove the spell, but she refuses.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 23 closes as Sofia vs. Makoto and Lancer vs. Shiki climaxes

Sofia in this episode (Image via J.C.Staff)

In the concluding scenes of Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 23, Sofia, enraged, grows blue wings and attacks Makoto. However, he effortlessly knocks her down, declaring Sofia is weak despite using greater dragon powers. He also notes Shiki's superiority over Lancer.

The episode ends with Lancer, in human form, vowing to kill Makoto for breaking his leg, while Shiki vows to kill Lancer for injuring Makoto.

