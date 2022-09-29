Twitter gushes over Ichika and Asta's dynamic in Black Clover chapter 339

After a one-week hiatus, Black Clover is set to return this week, as fans were left speculating about future events. However, there's no need to worry, as the spoilers for Black Clover chapter 339 are out, and fans cannot contain their excitement over Ichika and Asta's dynamic.

Yuki Tabata has yet again delivered a chapter with many talking points. The last chapter revealed how the katana girl was Yami's sister, Ichika. She was one of the Ryuzen Seven and was quite strong, carrying a similar aura to Yami Sukehiro's. The upcoming chapter is also set to show similarities between the two siblings.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

Black Clover chapter 339 shows how similar Ichika is to Yami in dealing with Asta

Since Ichika was introduced, Black Clover fans have had a field day finding similarities between the Yami siblings. The spoilers for chapter 339 revealed how Ichika's move looked similar to Yami's Dark Cloaked Dimension Slash: Equinox, albeit she only uses her hand instead of a katana like Yami.

Also, while Ichika has only met Asta, she can already understand how he thinks. She was quick to notice that Asta was about to fall into despair. She chose to slap some sense into him, to make him realize that he must think carefully and choose his next actions wisely to not mess up the opportunity he had been provided with due to Ryuya and the new character Mikuriya Fumito.

Akira @Ibicza #BCSpoilers

From my analysis of " Ichika " character because I know a lot like her:

-

she's hardcore and strict but with a good heart Ichika did it because, she didn't want ASTA to fall into despair, sadness and rush to events,because if he goes now he will be defeated (1/2) From my analysis of " Ichika " character because I know a lot like her:she's hardcore and strict but with a good heart Ichika did it because, she didn't want ASTA to fall into despair, sadness and rush to events,because if he goes now he will be defeated (1/2) #BCSpoilers From my analysis of " Ichika " character because I know a lot like her: -she's hardcore and strict but with a good heart Ichika did it because, she didn't want ASTA to fall into despair, sadness and rush to events,because if he goes now he will be defeated (1/2) ⏬ https://t.co/Xe21900iE9

This just showed her composure, which was as strong as Yami's, tagged along with a tinge of brutality that came with her youthful spite.

Black Clover fans believe that Tabata chose to draw himself for the new character

Hikari Suzuki♣️♦️♥️♠️🍀 @HikariSuzuki14

I see you Tabata sensei, you decided to join your own manga this is a first in manga history, I love this #BCSpoilers Tell me you joind your own manga without telling me you joind your own manga .I see you Tabata sensei, you decided to join your own manga this is a first in manga history, I love this #BCSpoilers Tell me you joind your own manga without telling me you joind your own manga . I see you Tabata sensei, you decided to join your own manga this is a first in manga history, I love this 😎😎🐐 https://t.co/zA9e9Br7PZ

Speaking of new characters, Tabata introduced us to a new character, Mikuriya Fumito, and fans suspect that the mangaka drew himself as the genius healer of the Land of the Sun. Tabata had previously mentioned how he had based Charmy Pappitson on his wife. Thus fans have reason to believe that Tabata chose to draw himself to make his family canon.

If that wasn't enough, fans are already head over heels for him as they believe Tabata to be on a roll with great character designs.

Liebe is back

The spoilers even revealed that Mikuriya Fumito, being the healer, healed Liebe as we saw a reunion between the two brothers. But something fans started gushing over was Liebe blushing in his chibi form. Additionally, he even has a tiny scar now.

Regolith∆ @Regoatlith #BCSpoilers

Liebe is blushing!!

And has tiny scar too Liebe is blushing!!And has tiny scar too #BCSpoilers Liebe is blushing!!😭And has tiny scar too😍 https://t.co/ec3Q29GnwY

Asta shocks everyone with his Anti-Magic

Asta, who is now reunited with Liebe, started his first training session with Ryuya and Ichika. This is where Ichika displayed her powers by splitting open a bamboo, merely using her hand. She used her Yoryoku and integrated it with her ki to release it. As Asta now has Liebe, his body is filled with Anti-Magic, meaning that he could use it to release it in a similar manner to that of Ichika.

Akira @Ibicza #BCSpoilers



Everyone is surprised by the skill and speed of mastering Asta for this first time "Not a stranger to us because Asta is great in everything and masters everything in a short time"

-

MY GOAT Everyone is surprised by the skill and speed of mastering Asta for this first time "Not a stranger to us because Asta is great in everything and masters everything in a short time"MY GOAT #BCSpoilers Everyone is surprised by the skill and speed of mastering Asta for this first time "Not a stranger to us because Asta is great in everything and masters everything in a short time" -MY GOAT 😏🔥 https://t.co/ZKTqJym5Ra

Asta tried it and was successful in his first attempt. While Ichika and Mikuriya seemed surprised, the fans had faith in Asta. One fan even pointed out how Anti-Magic had previously been foreshadowed to be capable of withering plant life.

They were even quick to find parallels to this move from a panel back during the Spade Kingdom Raid Arc.

Final Thoughts

Tabata chose to leave the Black Clover fans feeling warm-hearted by the end of the chapter as he delivered what fans believe to be one of the best Asta smiling panels in the manga.

Black Clover fans were quick to point out how Asta's eyes looked weak, signifying how powerless he felt after his defeat against Lucius. After finally realizing that he could become stronger, he had the most precious smile.

Simon ³ @Nachtconss #BCSpoilers



I'm gonna cry he must've felt so weak since lucius beat him but now he knows there's a chance to be stronger he has hope I'm gonna cry he must've felt so weak since lucius beat him but now he knows there's a chance to be stronger he has hope #BCSpoilers I'm gonna cry he must've felt so weak since lucius beat him but now he knows there's a chance to be stronger he has hope 😭 https://t.co/Jop3rZvLWo

カーデン🦦 Cr:📚nothing rn Cw:📺Gintama @epic2510 Might be one of my favorite asta panels oat Might be one of my favorite asta panels oat

Black Clover fans believe that Tabata is on-route to making Asta the best MC out there. He has been shown to overcome several adversities throughout his life, and time and time again, he has regained his hope to become stronger and take down his foes.

Being one-shot by Lucius Zogratis in the strongest form he has ever been must have pushed Asta towards despair, but with some pep talk from Ryuya and Ichika, he seems to have regained some of his confidence.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far