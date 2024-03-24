Undead Unluck episode 24: A jam-packed season finale

Undead Unluck episode 24 marks the finale of the anime's first season. It is jam-packed with plenty of reveals for the heroes and villains of the series. Though quite a bit of the episode is focused on stylized flashbacks to Akira Kuno's origin and on explaining it fully for any audience member to grasp the concept, there is more than enough screentime of the main characters and villains to justify it.

Just the first five minutes answered a ton of questions like how Anno-Un manifested, what Rip and Latla's goal was, plus how they were together, and whether or not Anno-Un could aid them, given that his arms were both missing. It even showed how and when Fuko got into To You, From Me.

Undead Unluck episode 24 has a lot to reveal, giving the audience answers to plenty of questions about Under, Anno-Un, and others.

Undead Unluck episode 24: Under and Union team up to defeat Autumn

Many revelations

Undead Unluck Episode 24's first wave of revelations (Image via David Production)

Befitting a season finale, Undead Unluck episode 24 had multiple revelations for the viewers. One of the most important ones was how Anno-Un came to be and confirmed what exactly he was - Anno-Un is an avatar who manifests as Akira Kuno's way of interacting with the world.

Kuno discovered this after accidentally drawing a toy car into existence and Anno-Un showing up randomly in Shueisha's offices. Sadly, his mother had passed away by the time he discovers this.

Next, there was how and why Rip and Latla were together and knew each other. Latla had a sister named Leila, who was diagnosed with an uncurable illness. Rip was a surgeon whose powers manifested when he was operating on her. Meanwhile, Latla was a fortune teller whose predictions were always wrong. The two argued their abilities killed Leila at her gravesite and eventually teamed up.

Undead Unluck episode 24: Fuko's past extended (Image via David Production)

Fuko's life was saved by To You, From Me since her parents died when Fuko was eight. As her Unluck manifested without her knowledge, one extra negative that Undead Unluck episode 24 showed is how the ability ended up accidentally injuring kids at school and eventually led to her dropping out. Furthermore, her grandfather introduced her to the manga and claimed it was her mom's favorite, and she got her "good luck" beanie from him.

Fuko's flashbacks showed that she gained the determination to live via reading the manga, even after her parents and grandfather died and she grew older. She was determined to see it through to the end, which brought every episode You-Me was mentioned and showcased full circle, with everything relating back to the manga.

Unknown helps Unrepair

Anno-Un heals Rip in Undead Unluck episode 24 (Image via David Production)

Back in the present, the fight against the UMA Autumn wasn't going well at first. Despite Andy and Fuko's upgrades, Autumn's armor was still too much for them. Furthermore, Rip decided not to help them in his child state. He seemed intent on playing the villain, making Andy and Fuko do all the work and then pouncing when they were vulnerable. Even Backs and Latla called that pathetic.

Seeing as things were still in flux, Anno-Un decided to pull one last trick to aid them in catching Autumn. While reminiscing about how weird his life had become, Anno-Un drew a certain artifact into existence - the time control artifact. It was the same artifact that Feng used to turn Rip into a child.

Anno-Un's sacrifice in Undead Unluck episode 24 (Image via David Production)

It brought Unrepair back to normal, aging him 15 years, but had a nasty side effect - it ages the person that uses it 10 times as much as they aged their target. Rip, in a stunning display of empathy, tried to save Anno-Un as he aged and burst out of existence. Anno-Un reassured him by saying he'll just be alone again, which isn't that bad since he got to meet everyone he thought were just characters.

It's the culmination of Akira Kuno's journey from the kid who wanted to draw manga to make his mom happy to the adult with the surprise hit of a manga, who helped save Fuko and trained them both. An elderly Kuno was there to bear witness to everything afterward, but it was not goodbye.

Under and Union vs. Autumn

Expand Tweet

After a moment's worth of hesitation, where Rip seemed like he'd stay the villain, the battle changed. This was when Autumn went into its Second Form - a flying spider with six red eyes and a mouth. It began vocalizing its desire to make everyone into books and bookmarks, and pinned Andy and Fuko down.

Unrepair managed to save them, slicing off one of Autumn's legs and swearing this was a one-time deal. The battle continued in earnest with Under and Union having to work together, Andy and Rip tearing a hole in Autumn's chest, Latla deflecting Autumn's missile barrage, and a Volcano Unluck Bullet courtesy of Andy, Fuko, and Anno-Un's training finally destroyed UMA's body while Backs grabbed the core.

Fist bumps and departures at the end of Undead Unluck episode 24 (IMage via David Production)

Season 2's introduction was revealed near the end, alongside the title card To You, From Me. Following a fist bump from Andy to a proud and sobbing Akira Kuno, the two groups shared tense words and parted ways. Rip said that their mission to use Ark to rearrange the Loop hadn't changed, but they did give a few olive branches before departing - Autumn's core, Fuko's gun, and Kuno's pen.

Rip even showed some gratitude towards Unknown, hoping that Andy and Fuko met him again. Backs apologized to Fuko and seemed genuinely sad to be saying goodbye to them. Latla saved as much as she could of Kuno's pen. Andy and Fuko, meanwhile, both collapsed as the fatigue and strain of everything they'd been through over the last few days finally caught up to them.

Finale and season thoughts overall

Expand Tweet

Before the ending credits, apart from a title card showing that the UMA Autumn arc had ended, Undead Unluck episode 24 concluded on a very odd and ominous note - Billy and Juiz meet in a cold place, with Juiz asking if he has any black tea. Whether this means negotiations or a tense conversation, or both, will have to wait until the next season.

Undead Unluck is an appropriately bizarre anime, adapted by David Production, who has done all of Jojo's Bizarre Adventure. The first season adapted the first six arcs, or 52 chapters of the manga, from the Introduction arc to the Autumn arc, ending with Undead Unluck episode 24. Most fans say it's not until the Spoil arc that the story gets good, though others were already hooked since the fight with Gena.

Expand Tweet

The first season felt like it ended in the middle of a turning point in Undead Unluck's story, with all the twists and turns one would expect. Whether or not the second season will go all the way up to Ragnarok remains to be seen at the time of writing. Even with some pacing issues in the latter half of the season, with recaps in strange places, getting through six arcs in one season is an accomplishment.

For fans who want more of the adventures of Andy and Fuko, and cannot wait until the anime adaptation comes out, the manga has been ongoing since 2020 and is available on Viz's website. For now, Undead Unluck episode 24 is where the heroes are left - tired but triumphant against one of the harder UMAs.