Under Ninja Episode 2 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Under Ninja episode 2 is scheduled for release on Friday, October 13, 2023, at 1:28 am JST. It will first air on TBS and subsequently on BS11 and other networks. The streaming platform Crunchyroll will release the subbed version about an hour later.

The first episode of the season introduced viewers to the series' setting, which is an alternate post-World War scenario with ninjas everywhere in Japan, carrying out covert missions. The protagonist of the series, Kuro Kumogakure, is one such ninja, tasked with infiltrating a high school. This episode was both engaging and funny, filled with amusing references to other series like Dragon Ball and Doraemon.

In Under Ninja episode 2, viewers can expect to learn more about Kuro's past and gain a better understanding of his mission within the high school.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the anime Under Ninja episode one.

Under Ninja Episode 2 Release date and time

The Under Ninja anime is produced by Tezuka Productions and is based on the seinen manga series of the same name by mangaka Kengao Hanazawa. The English subbed version of Under Ninja episode 2 is set to be released as per the following schedule:

Pacific Daylight Time - 10:45 am, Thursday, October 12, 2023

Central Daylight Time - 12:45 pm, Thursday, October 12, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time - 1:45 pm, Thursday, October 12, 2023

British Summer Time - 6:45 pm, Thursday, October 12, 2023

Central European Summer Time - 7:45 pm, Thursday, October 12, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 11:15 pm, Thursday, October 12, 2023

Philippine Time - 1:45 am, Friday, October 13, 2023

Japan Standard Time - 2:45 am, Friday, October 13, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 4:15 am, Friday, October 13, 2023

Under Ninja Episode 2 streaming details

Viewers will be available to watch Under Ninja Episode 2 through Crunchyroll. The streaming channel holds the license for this anime outside of Asia and covers regions including North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS. They will make the episode available on their platform approximately an hour after its TV broadcast.

Under Ninja Episode 2 will eventually become available on other streaming platforms such as U-Next and Amazon Prime Video.

A quick summary of Under Ninja Episode 1

The previous episode began with American soldiers raiding a terrorist hideout, only to discover that the terrorist was brutally murdered before he could trigger a bomb with his phone. It became evident that a ninja was responsible for this gruesome act.

The episode then shifted to the protagonist Kuro and his fellow ninjas Hiba, Suzuki, and Hachiya, who all gathered at the top of their high school. On the adjacent rooftop, they identified their enemies, a group named Rear-Enders.

Kuro and his associates decided to fight them, with Kuro seeking to eliminate their strongest member. He asked Hachiya to aim a laser at the enemy's arm when he signaled. As he entered the fight, he began to wonder how things had come to this.

The episode then jumped from September 9 to July 22, where Kuro idled away in his room. A career ninja from the organization paid him a visit and offered him a job. He left a package, inside of which was a school uniform and a hoodie.

From this, Kuro deduced that he needed to infiltrate a high school. So, with his neighbor's help, he got admitted to Kodan High School as a student.

The next day, a foreigner went to the Nerima City Office in search of ninjas. There, he learned that there were many ninjas all around Japan, but nobody knew their identity.

The episode then established that, during World War II, in postwar Japan, the Allied General Headquarters issued Special Order 1, demanding the surrender of Imperial forces, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and affiliated ninjas.

The US considered controlling Japanese ninja crucial for their superpower status. Most ninja organizations were dissolved, but they resurfaced very soon. Rumors suggest about 200,000 ninjas still exist in Japan today.

What to expect from Under Ninja Episode 2?

Under Ninja Episode 2 will hopefully reveal more about Kuro, particularly his past. It was mentioned twice in the previous episode that he took down the foreigner, but it has not been shown why this is such a significant affair, if at all. Moreover, viewers will also be excited to witness Kuro in action against the Rear-Enders.

