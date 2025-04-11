Unifying the Jougan in the Boruto manga & anime may be easier than fans think

Boruto fans have been theorizing for a long time when the protagonist will get the Jougan since it has been teased in the anime and the eventual fight he will have with Kawaki later in the story. In that regard, an X user named @KenzzXIX has come up with the theory that he has been possessed by Shibai Otsutsuki, and that is where the Jougan comes from.
There has been a long-running theory that Shibai Otsutsuki will possess Boruto because his unique genetics make him a perfect vessel for such a powerful entity. Furthermore, this X user considers some of the panels that could work as a foreshadowing of this premise, and all of this makes sense with what the story has presented thus far.
Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.
Boruto could have the Jougan through possession by Shibai Otsutsuki
In chapter 15 of the Two Blue Vortex manga, the protagonist talks to Kawaki and mentions that he was possessed by something other than Momoshiki, which the series has yet to address. Therefore, this theory suggests that he was possessed by Shibai Otsutsuki, and that is how he is going to get the Jougan throughout the story.
The manga's illustrations show Shibai wielding a Jougan in the same eye as the protagonist, which adds to this theory. Furthermore, Naruto's son has a very peculiar gene that makes him quite peculiar because he has all the ingredients to become this entity's vessel, which adds a lot to the story.
In the Studio Pierrot anime adaptation, the character has been seen repeatedly using the Jougan, so there is a chance that Shibai reached out to him at some point. Furthermore, the fandom has also speculated that Toneri played a role in that situation, as evidenced by one of the character's scenes regarding what he did, so that has to be considered as well.
More details about this
Another similarity many people have pointed out is that the horn Boruto has during his possession is quite similar to the one Shibai has in the manga panels and doesn't look similar to Momoshiki. He managed to use it during the anime version prior to Momoshiki residing within him because Shibai has perhaps been with the protagonist since birth.
The concept of this deity that has surpassed the mortal plane has been present since Amado introduced him to the story. There is an argument to be made that Shibai became so powerful that he couldn't get a vessel that could withstand said power. Therefore, he has enough potential to become the vessel he is looking for, which could be the biggest plot twist the story has to offer in that regard.
Final thoughts
The idea that Shibai Otsutsuki possesses Boruto and that the latter has been present since birth could explain the appearances of the Jougan in the anime. Furthermore, it would make Shibai's role in the story much more concrete, and several elements make this connection quite logical in the grand scheme of things.
