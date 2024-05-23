Unnamed Memory episode 8 release date and time, what to expect, and more

Unnamed Memory episode 8 will be released in Japan on May 29, 2024, at 11:30 am JST. It will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll for an international audience. Japanese viewers can tune into Tokyo MX and MBS, among other channels, for the latest episode.

Episode 8 mainly focused on the elimination of Lanak while also exploring the true intentions of Tinasha behind her betraying Oscar. Although the Lanak subplot was portrayed as a major plot point, it ended with episode 7.

The future episodes will explore Oscar and Tinasha's relationship while possibly revealing the actual antagonist of the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Unnamed Memory series.

Unnamed Memory episode 8 release date and time for all regions

Unnamed Memory episode 8 will air on May 29, 2024, in Japan. This new fantasy romance anime will follow a 12-episode single-cour format during the Spring 2024 season. The release timings for different time zones are listed below:

Time zones Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 7:30 am Tuesday May 28 Eastern Daylight Time 10:30 am Tuesday May 28

British Summer Time 3:30 pm Tuesday

May 28

Central European Summer Time 4:30 pm Tuesday

May 28

Indian Standard Time 8:00 pm Tuesday

May 28

Philippine Standard Time 10:30 pm Tuesday

May 28

Australia Central Standard Time 12:00 am Wednesday May 29

Unnamed Memory episode 7 streaming details

Unnamed Memory episode 8 is currently confirmed for a release on Tokyo MX, BS11, MBS, and At-X in Japan. While the anime's website has listed Netflix and Amazon Prime as platforms where it will be available, Unnamed Memory episode 8 will predominantly be available for streaming on Crunchyroll.

Unnamed Memory episode 7 recap

Tinasha and Oscar as shown in the Unnamed Memory anime (Image via Studio ENGI)

Episode 7 of Unnamed Memory opens with Tinasha visiting the crown prince of Tayiri at night without Oscar learning about it. Although the crown prince, Ruest, was planning to march into Cuscull, Tinasha asks him to hold off on that plan since everything will be over in two weeks.

The episode then cuts to Ruest's sister barging into Oscar's room to entice him with the information that Tinasha has been visiting her brother almost every night. Oscar learns about this and promptly visits Ruest and finds Tinasha. Tinasha is surprised at first due to Oscar's presence, but although Oscar tries to reach out to Tinasha, she soon makes her exit via a portal.

Lanak as shown in the Unnamed Memory anime (Image via Studio ENGI)

Later in the episode, Oscar prepares for a war against Cuscull, but the grand mage from Cuscull teleports to Oscar himself to defuse the situation. Oscar and his entourage later get teleported to an ambush in Cuscull. Lanak and Tinasha are also present in the ambush.

Although Tinasha has cooperated with Lanak until now, she betrays him and turns his own spell against him. The episode ends with Oscar eliminating Lanak and making Tinasha his official fiancé to prevent any complications due to her being a witch.

Unnamed Memory episode 8: What to expect?

Tinasha as shown in the anime (Image via Studio ENGI)

Unnamed Memory episode 8 will mainly focus on Oscar and Tinasha's dynamic, especially since they are now officially engaged. Although episode 7 didn't show the repercussions of Tinasha's identity as a witch being revealed, episode 8 will truly explore that aspect.

