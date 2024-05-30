Unnamed Memory episode 9 will be released in Japan on June 5, 2024, at 11:30 am JST. It will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll for an international audience. Japanese viewers can tune into Tokyo MX and MBS, among other channels, for the latest episode.

Episode 8 mainly focused on eliminating Lanak while also exploring the true intentions of Tinasha behind her betraying Oscar. Although the Lanak subplot was portrayed as a major plot point, it ended with episode 7. The future episodes will explore Oscar and Tinasha's relationship while possibly revealing the actual antagonist of the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Unnamed Memory series.

Unnamed Memory episode 9 release date and time for all regions

Unnamed Memory episode 9 will air in Japan on June 5, 2024. This new fantasy romance anime will follow a 12-episode single-cour format during the Spring 2024 season. The release timings for different time zones are listed below:

Time zones Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 7:30 am Tuesday June 4

Eastern Daylight Time 10:30 am Tuesday June 4

British Summer Time 3:30 pm Tuesday

June 4

Central European Summer Time 4:30 pm Tuesday

June 4

Indian Standard Time 8:00 pm Tuesday

June 4

Philippine Standard Time 10:30 pm Tuesday

June 4 Australia Central Standard Time 12:00 am Wednesday June 5

Unnamed Memory episode 9 streaming details

Unnamed Memory episode 9 is currently confirmed for a release on Tokyo MX, BS11, MBS, and At-X in Japan. While the anime's website has listed Netflix and Amazon Prime as platforms where it will be available, Unnamed Memory episode 9 will predominantly be available for streaming on Crunchyroll.

Unnamed Memory episode 8 recap

Tinasha as shown in the anime (Image via Studio ENGI)

Unnamed Memory Episode 8 starts with Tinasha and the rest of Oscar's close officials checking and emptying the Tuldarr treasury. The episode then cuts to Oscar and Tinasha learning about various disputes and wars around their country. They also learn about a few children from a nearby village who were orphaned due to an attack by bandits. They learn that the only adult survivor is the widow of the village chief.

Tinasha then approaches the village chief and learns a peculiar story about a time-traveling swordsman who saved a woman from the village to prevent her from being captured by bandits. It is revealed that the time-traveling swordsman was the son of the woman he had saved and the bandit who would have captured her otherwise.

Oscar as shown in the anime (Image via Studio ENGI)

Later in the episode, Oscar and, Tinasha and their escort come across a group of bandits. The bandit leader demands a duel with Oscar to acquire a woman who had previously escaped him. Oscar and Tinasha realize that this woman was none other than the village chief's widow, who had recently taken refuge with them.

Although Oscar swiftly wins the duel, they are ambushed by an old god named Irityrdia. Tinasha and Oscar fall into a ravine. The episode ends with Tinasha absorbing Irityrdia by sealing it inside herself in a crystal, which is then stabbed with Oscar's sword, Akashia.

Unnamed Memory episode 9: What to expect?

Unnamed Memory episode 9 will mainly focus on Oscar and Tinasha's deepening their relationship. Although episode 8 did not contribute much to the plot, episode 9 might actually reveal more about Oscar's condition.

