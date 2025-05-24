10 uplifting anime movies that you should try

Beloved uplifting anime movies have a remarkable power to uplift our spirits when we need it most. Their imaginative worlds of animation transport viewers into tales that move our hearts, whether through fantastical adventures or stories of friendship and courage that reflect aspects of our shared human condition.

When facing setbacks, grief, and doubt, anime's unique passion and optimism can renew hope to overcome adversity. This list covers 10 uplifting anime movies that are sure to inspire positive emotions and delight audiences of many ages.

From unlikely young heroes discovering their own strength to rediscovering childlike joy and capacity for wonder, these uplifting anime movies tackle heavy themes at times. But their ultimate messages remind us to fight for a purpose, forgive past wounds, and cherish each fleeting moment with loved ones.

10 uplifting anime movies to brighten your day

1) Spirited Away

Spirited Away (Image via Studio Ghibli)

Hayao Miyazaki's Oscar-winning masterpiece follows Chihiro, a sullen 10-year-old girl who stumbles into a mysterious spirit world accessed through the ruins of what appears to be an abandoned amusement park.

In the bathhouse for spirits, Chihiro confronts dangers like the towering, stench-covered "stink spirit" and No Face, whose chaotic behavior nearly disrupts the establishment. As Chihiro rescues her parents, audiences watch her transform from a scared child into a courageous, quick thinker.

Despite fearsome odds, her determination and ability to befriend bizarre outcasts uplifts viewers. We leave believing that we too can overcome adversity with Chihiro's strength, optimism, and compassion.

2) My Neighbor Totoro

My Neighbor Totoro (Image via Studio Ghibli)

My Neighbor Totoro is a magical tale about two sisters, Satsuki and little Mei, moving to the countryside with their father to be closer to their ill mother in the hospital.

As they wait patiently for her recovery, the girls' exploration of their new home leads to wondrous encounters with forest spirits like susuwatari (“soot sprites”), a grinning cat bus, and eventually the gentle giant Totoro himself, who appears to be the guardian spirit of the camphor tree.

The movie captures the essence of childhood reverence, from the girls’ awe at forgotten shrines in wooded thickets to their sheer delight at neighbors’ children whizzing past on bicycles. Seeing innocence and imagination at their purest brings back our own sense of joy, making it one of the best uplifting anime movies.

3) A Silent Voice

A Silent Voice (Image via Kyoto Animation)

A Silent Voice transforms heavy themes of bullying, suicide, and redemption into an uplifting story of forgiveness. It follows Shoya, seeking redemption years after the guilt of severely bullying his deaf classmate Shoko contributes to his own depression and suicidal thoughts.

But supportive friends and his renewed connection with Shoko make him realize people still want him alive. The turning point comes when Shoya replaces destructive thoughts by learning sign language to properly communicate with Shoko for the first time.

Understanding each other’s scars, the former enemies share the film’s uplifting message—though we all make grave mistakes, we also deserve love and community. Their path from painful regret to tender friendship gives viewers hope to reconcile our own past failings.

4) Whisper of the Heart

Whisper of the Heart (Image via Studio Ghibli)

Whisper of the Heart looks like a simple coming-of-age story on the surface, following shy 9th grader and bookworm Shizuku as she struggles with her future goals and her relationship with her classmate Seiji. But the fantasy elements woven throughout this grounded tale fill it with magic.

Much of the film’s charm comes from watching Shizuku slowly gain confidence in her creative talents with writing fantasy stories starring a character named Baron, a nattily dressed cat figurine come to life.

We cheer inside when Shizuku decides to pursue her passion for storytelling, leaving us to believe that we, too, can achieve our dreams if we listen to the “whispers” of our own hearts.

5) Kiki’s Delivery Service

Kiki’s Delivery Service (Image via Studio Ghibli)

Kiki is a 13-year-old witch striking out on her own for a year-long tradition of training and self-discovery. Miyazaki gifts viewers another uplifting coming-of-age tale as we watch the strong-willed but insecure Kiki struggle at first to find her place in a new seaside town.

She eventually gains self-confidence after forming friendships with local residents and finding purpose through her fledgling delivery service. Having previously lost her witch powers due to self-doubt, in the iconic climax scene, Kiki struggles to make a borrowed broom fly during a perilous rescue attempt.

But with her friends’ encouragement echoing in her ears, Kiki regains her magic along with a newfound belief in herself. The soaring score and triumphant tears in Kiki’s eyes never fail to inspire, making it one of the most popular uplifting anime movies.

6) Wolf Children

Wolf Children (Image via Studio Chizu)

Wolf Children puts viewers on an emotional rollercoaster following young mother Hana’s journey raising her two half-wolf, half-human children alone after her werewolf mate dies.

But seeing the incredible sacrifices Hana makes for her children, and the unbreakable bond they share through grief and joy by the end, fills us with appreciation for the transcendent love of family.

Even when loss seems unbearable, Hana resolves to give her children security and normalcy while also letting them connect with both their human and wolf roots. Ultimately, Wolf Children uplifts single parents everywhere while delivering a touching message about embracing all the parts of ourselves.

7) Your Name

Your Name (Image via CoMix Wave Films)

Your Name tugs at audiences’ heartstrings with a body-swap tale between Tokyo boy Taki and small-town girl Mitsuha, who begin waking up inexplicably in each other’s bodies and communicate by leaving written messages behind.

They grow closer while trying to understand the mysterious connection, but fate continues pulling them apart. The film takes several bittersweet turns by the climax, but the uplifting themes of cherishing our loved ones and making the most of every moment shine through.

Though Taki and Mitsuha face obstacles in meeting, when they finally connect and recognize each other on a staircase, audiences can’t help but swell with hope at this destined love story.

8) Summer Wars

Summer Wars (Image via Madhouse)

Summer Wars anime movie pulls viewers through a rollercoaster of tensions and triumph by setting up shy math prodigy Kenji against a rogue AI program threatening global chaos after taking over Japan’s infrastructure in a matter of minutes.

But audiences find uplifting humor and heart throughout this sci-fi adventure in the unbreakable bonds holding together Granny Sakae’s eccentric family. Sakae serves as the emotional core, keeping relatives together with her wisdom, tenacity, and above all, faith in Kenji to defeat the AI’s logic with his own.

Summer Wars delivers an electrifying climax with poignant themes that logic means nothing without love and courage.

9) The Girl Who Leapt Through Time

The Girl Who Leapt Through Time (Image via Madhouse)

This poignant anime explores adolescent ideas of perfect grades, romance, and regret through 17-year-old Makoto, who gains the supernatural ability to "leap" through time and relive past experiences. At first, she uses it selfishly to avoid awkward moments and improve her daily life.

But Makoto soon realizes there are more precious things than grades and boys. In several bittersweet turns, Makoto uses her time-leaping ability to prevent a tragedy involving a close friend. Her journey ends with her realizing the value of cherishing each moment, using her final power to connect and make a promise for the future.

Now aware of the value of living in the present, Makoto's story reminds us not to dwell on the unchangeable past or obsess over controlling the future. Rather, we should give our full presence to the present — to fully live, love, and listen without regrets.

10) From Up on Poppy Hill

From Up on Poppy Hill (Image via Studio Ghibli)

From Up on Poppy Hill anime movie captures 1960s Yokohama through a budding romance between high schoolers Umi and Shun, who band together to save their school's clubhouse from demolition. Their crusade to preserve this community space stirs up nostalgia for youth and cultural change.

But just when feelings blossom between the teens, a secret threatens to tear their worlds apart. Unlike other uplifting anime movies, this one doesn't have fantastical elements, but the power of forgiveness delivers an uplifting message.

Umi and Shun’s tale encourages us to seek human connection, fight for spaces and relationships that bring purpose, and reconcile past wounds to enable love to grow. Their willingness to resolve a complex history in favor of a united future lifts spirits higher than the little clubhouse on its hillside perch.

Conclusion

The passion, wisdom, and emotional authenticity of beloved uplifting anime movies speak to viewers’ hearts. Their imaginative animation and storytelling transport us to wondrous worlds where themes of courage, redemption, and sacrifice reflect our shared human experience.

Though they tackle heavy topics, these uplifting anime movies ultimately renew hope that cherishing each moment and person can lead to brighter days ahead.

