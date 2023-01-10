Urusei Yatsura episode 13 release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The previous episode of Urusei Yatsura has finally introduced Ten, one of the most awaited character debuts for the series. As per the original manga series, the character should have been introduced earlier in the rebooted anime. It can be assumed that Ten was made to sit out the entire first cour so the series would focus more on the primary characters, Ataru and Lum.

The second cour has finally kicked off with a new hilarious yet adorable character, Ten, who has visited his older cousin Lum. Unlike the latter, the former breathes fire. Due to Ten’s pyromaniac tendency, he can’t stop himself from igniting anyone who displeases him.

With Ten’s arrival, Ataru’s life has taken yet another turn for the worse, and fans can’t wait to see what more troubles the little Oni will create.

Everything to know about Urusei Yatsura episode 13

Release date, time, and where it will be streamed

Episode 13 of Urusei Yatsura will be released on Thursday, January 12, 2023, on Fuji TV's Noitamina programming block at 12.55 am JST in Japan and later on Saga TV, Fukushima TV, and Kochi Sansan TV. Hidive is the only platform streaming the latest episodes of Urusei Yatsura exclusively.

Fans can access Hidive with a paid subscription ($4.99 monthly and $47.99 annually). The membership also offers a two-week free trial. Episode 10 will be released in different time zones as per the schedule listed below:

Pacific Standard Time: Wednesday, January 12, 7.55 am

Central Standard Time: Wednesday, January 12, 9.55 am

Eastern Standard Time: Wednesday, January 12, 10.55 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Wednesday, January 12, 3.55 pm

India Standard Time: Wednesday, January 12, 9.25 pm

Central European Time: Wednesday, January 12, 4.55 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Thursday, January 12, 2.25 am

Philippine Time: Thursday, Wednesday, January 12, 11.55 pm

What to expect from Urusei Yatsura episode 13?

Episode 13 of Urusei Yatsura is separated into two segments, “The Great Off-Campus Snack Battle” and “A Gift from Ten!!” The first narrative of the episode will see authorities at Tomobiki High School banning students from eating outside the campus. As the student council president, Ataru will take drastic steps to go against the officials. However, Shuutaro being a firm adherent to the school’s code of conduct will likely get in Ataru’s way.

The second narrative will see Ten hanging out with Lum, Ran, Sakura, and Shinobu at a cafe, where he will spike their interest by giving them a glance at their destined love interest through an unconventional gadget called Love-Dovey Catch Ball. How the girls will react to their future husbands will be shown in the upcoming episode of Urusei Yatsura.

A brief recap of the previous episode

Ataru, jealous of the amount of attention Lum was receiving from his parents, headed outside and noticed a child stuck in his mailbox. After Ataru brought the kid inside, Lum exclaimed that the child was her little cousin, Ten. Lum wanted to bring Ten along to Sakura’s house for the new year celebration, but Ataru was against it.

Regardless of Ataru’s disapproval, Ten visited Sakura’s house alongside Lum. Meeting Sakura for the first time caused Ten to get love-struck. After Ran’s arrival, Ten was delighted, as she was his next-door neighbor on his planet. However, the former was terrified of the latter as she suspected he could expose her alien identity to everyone.

As Ten didn’t want Ataru to succeed in his romantic escapades, he observed him keenly and prevented him from doing any lecherous activity. Enraged that Ten stopped him from kissing Ran, Ataru ran after him intending to hurt him, but Sakura got in his way.

The next day, Ten tried to write a romantic letter to Sakura, asking her on a date. As he still had difficulty understanding earthlings, he sought help from Ataru, who claimed himself to be the King of Dates.” After reading the letter, Sakura was infuriated and decided to teach this anonymous writer a lesson by meeting him.

Sakura was utterly perplexed after discovering that Ten had written her the latter. However, she eventually found out that it was Ataru who fed ideas to him. Ten was heartbroken when he learned that Sakura was engaged. To vent his rage, he breathed fire on Ataru.

