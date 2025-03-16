Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 11: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 11 is set to release on Friday, March 21, 2025, at 10 pm JST, according to the series’ official website. With Kazuhiro and co having finally descended into the labyrinth, fans can expect the next installment to all but fully focus on their exploratory efforts.

Although early leaks for anime episodes are virtually unheard of, Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 11 has at least confirmed its official release information and more.

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 11 release date and time

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 11 will likely see Wridra tell Kazuhiro and Marie more about the Age of Demons (Image via ZERO-G)

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 11 is set for a premiere in Japan at 10 pm JST on Friday, March 21, 2025. Virtually all international audiences will also see it premiere during the day on Friday, March 21, but a select few regions will have a Saturday, March 22 local release date instead. The exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 11 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 5 am, Friday, March 21, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 8 am, Friday, March 21, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 1 pm, Friday, March 21, 2025 Central European Time 2 pm, Friday, March 21, 2025 Indian Standard Time 6:30 pm, Friday, March 21, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 9 pm, Friday, March 21, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 10 pm, Friday, March 21, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 11:30 pm, Friday, March 21, 2025

Where to watch Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 11?

Winter 2025’s standout reverse isekai series will be streamed weekly on Crunchyroll as it airs in Japan with English subtitles. This release information was initially confirmed in December 2024 via the platform’s full Winter 2025 schedule and lineup release. The series currently streams in the original Japanese language with English subtitles, with no alternate language dubs announced by Crunchyroll as of this article’s writing.

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 10 recap

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 10 began with Marie and Kazuhiro shopping for a tent and furniture in the market near the labyrinth. Here, a well-respected man named Zera helped prevent them from being ripped off. He also ensured they were known as the ones who discovered the labyrinth. Likewise, he had one of his friends named Doula, a captain for the expedition, bring them some expensive tea as a thanks for their discovery.

He also lent them some furniture, and his feelings for Doula became clear as they left. He told them they could ask him for a favor anytime. Marie and Kazuhiro then prepared to return to Japan, with Wridra offering to stay behind. Marie and Kazuhiro drank the tea they received with breakfast before going shopping for a meal to cook together. They both thought of Wridra throughout the day, deciding to invite her back to Japan for a meal of Japanese curry.

This led her to discover they’d soon be taking a trip they had planned before becoming so friendly with her, which upset her. They then returned to Marie’s world and entered the labyrinth after being given some needed equipment. Their first major discovery was a series of murals depicting the Age of Demons, which Wridra seemed knowledgeable of. The episode ended with Wridra challenging Kazuhiro to a training fight since all the monsters had already been killed off.

What to expect from Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 11? (Speculative)

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 11 should open up with a focus on Kazuhiro, Marie, and Wridra going deeper into the labyrinth after dealing with the lattermost’s training session. They’ll likely meet up with some other adventurers along the way, who’re turning back due to having found nothing. However, Kazuhiro’s party should optimistically press on nevertheless.

Their dedication will likely be rewarded with discovering a secret room or treasure relating to the Age of Demons. This should prompt additional exposition from Wridra on this part of history before they’re all attacked by monsters. The episode should end with them escaping and returning to Japan, setting up Kazuhiro and Marie’s trip to visit his grandmother for the finale.

