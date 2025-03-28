Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 12: Kazuhiro and Marie kiss as his grandfather confronts her

As the season finale, Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 12 was expected to focus primarily on Kazuhiro and Marie’s labyrinth exploration in the latter’s world. Officially released on Friday, March 28, 2025, the installment instead saw almost the entire episode set in Japan as Kazuhiro, Marie, and Wridra continued their trip.

Ad

However, Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 12 made up for this by finally seeing Marie and Kazuhiro kiss, cementing their feelings for each other. Episode 12 also saw Kazuhiro’s grandfather confront Marie about her true identity, leading to a shocking and unexpected conclusion for the first season.

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 12 sees Kazuhiro and Marie’s relationship progress significantly

Brief episode recap

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 12 began with Kazuhiro between worlds, unsure of where he was going to or coming from. As he reached out and grabbed Marie’s hand, he said it didn’t matter since they were together before asking if they could be together forever. The two were then awoken by Wridra in Marie’s world and began discussing their trip to Kazuhiro’s grandfather’s house.

Kazuhiro then suggested that, when they return, they visit the hot spring baths which are by his grandfather’s house. This both excited and motivated the pair, who demanded Kazuhiro train with both of them throughout the day. Kazuhiro was clearly not in the mood for training, with focus then swiftly shifting to the trio back in Japan the next morning. After having breakfast with Kazuhiro’s grandfather, they headed off to the hot spring baths.

Ad

Wridra tried to come along, but Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 12 saw Kazuhiro’s grandpa remind Kazuhiro and Marie that the cat wouldn't be allowed there. However, Wridra was shown to have snuck away from Kazuhiro’s grandpa, getting permission to bathe from the owner. Some local women then entered and spoke with Marie, resulting in her greeting Kazuhiro with the local dialect after. She also confirmed that she made friends with the women.

Ad

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 12 revealed Marie and Wridra's unique interests (Image via ZERO-G)

The two then borrowed Kazuhiro’s grandfather’s car to go sightseeing, with Kazuhiro’s grandfather and his cow seeing them off from a hill. He mused on how cheery Kazuhiro had become, while Marie and Kazuhiro got to see the local cherry blossom petals. Marie made a point of showing Marie the cherry blossoms since it was her first time seeing them. Kazuhiro then took a photo of them on his phone, explaining what it was and its significance.

Ad

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 12 saw Marie ask to take her own photos likewise, prompting Kazuhiro to show her how to take selfies. She excitedly said they needed to capture lots of memories before running off, while Kazuhiro thought about how he wasn't used to her calling him by his real name. Kazuhiro then gave Marie a tour-guide-esque visit to a local historical castle, where Marie commented on seeing spirits.

Ad

Marie then revealed she had taken an interest in Japanese castles and their architecture, with Kazuhiro then showing her antique guns. Marie began thinking of how to apply this in her world, prompting Kazuhiro to usher her away from the guns. Wridra, meanwhile, broke off from the pair to fawn over ancient Japanese blades, leaving Kazuhiro equally concerned. Kazuhiro then felt nostalgic for a time when his grandparents took him to the same castle.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 12 then saw the trio get some takoyaki, which Marie unsurprisingly loved as much as any other Japanese food she had tried. Marie then implied her feelings by staring at Kazuhiro to see if she could ever get tired of him. The two then reflected on the last month as Wridra wandered off, with Marie saying she could never get tired of looking at him. She also added how everything seems different now, like the cherry blossoms.

Ad

Suddenly, Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 12 saw some cherry blossom spirits go by and cause a massive rush of wind. Kazuhiro commented on being able to briefly see them as he and Marie locked eyes through the petals. He then went to remove a petal that fell on Marie’s lips, with the two kissing for the first time after. Focus then shifted to later that night, with Kazuhiro and Marie being extremely awkward around each other as a result of the kiss.

Ad

She asked him if that was his first kiss, which he confirmed. Likewise, she revealed it was her first time before running off to help his grandfather with dishes. Noticing how happy Marie was, he asked her if something good happened. This startled Marie, as he continued to comment on the two seeming as close as if they were childhood friends. He then pulled out a family photo album to show Marie, first looking at pictures of a young Kazuhiro.

Ad

Kazuhiro's grandfather teases major knowledge of elves after confronting Marie about her identity in Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 12 (Image via ZERO-G)

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 12 saw him explain that Kazuhiro was a sad child and didn’t smile much. He revealed his mother suddenly took off on him one day, prompting he and his wife to take their grandson in. He commented on how Kazuhiro loved to sleep to the point where they felt bad waking him up. He also revealed that he was unsure if Kazuhiro would ever return after leaving before thanking Marie for making him happy and coming back with him.

Ad

He then said she didn’t have to hide or worry about anything in this house, able to be exactly who she is. He then seemingly commanded spirits to undo her hairstyle, revealing her elf ears and his desire to hear about their adventures. They were then seen departing, with Marie being very grateful to Kazuhiro’s grandfather. The episode ended with the pair returning to Tokyo, musing on what his grandfather knee and discussing what they’d eat for dinner.

Ad

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

Ad

While Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 12 didn’t go the direction fans expected it to, it nevertheless served as a satisfactory conclusion to the series for now. The progression of Marie and Kazuhiro’s relationship in the finale is a major strength, as is Kazuhiro’s grandfather and his confronting Marie regarding her elf identity. While a second season has yet to be announced as of this article’s writing, there’s hypothetically plenty to look forward to should it be produced.

Ad

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback