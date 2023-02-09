What devil does Kobeni have in Chainsaw man? Explained

Chainsaw Man’s Kobeni Higashiyama was a former Public Safety Devil Hunter, but she resigned following the battle with the Darkness Devil in Hell. Public Safety Devil Hunters are known for striking deals with the Devils.

For example, Himeno cut a deal with the Ghost Devil, Arai reached an agreement with the Fox Devil, and Aki made arrangements with many demons, including the Future Devil, Fox Devil, and Control Devil.

So, like every other member, Kobeni entered into a contract with the devil.

Kobeni's pact with the devil appears to make her daily existence a living misery, but in exchange, she appears to have gained powers such as heightened speed and agility, as well as the ability to avoid death. While she has kept her devil's identity a secret, and there are no evident marks on her body to provide readers with any indication, here is all that can be gleaned from the manga.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

What is known about Kobeni’s devil in Chainsaw Man?

Kobeni as seen in Chainsaw Man (Image via MAPPA)

Unfortunately, almost nothing is known about the devil with whom the shy and anxious Kobeni has made a deal. On one occasion in Chainsaw Man, while out for a drink with other Public Safety Devil Hunters, she refused to reveal her devil's identity, stating instead that her interest is eating delicious food. However, the animanga community has never ceased coming up with speculations by thoroughly analyzing every thread imaginable, and they have in fact come up with a couple of interesting possibilities.

Fan theorists have speculated whether Famine, a member of the Four Horsemen, is her demon based on her liking for food, particularly ice cream, and her job at a fast food restaurant. Her connection to food is also shown when, during the Eternity Devil storyline, she begins to panic at the prospect of starvation.

Fami, the Famine Devil, recently appeared in Chainsaw Man, but it is unknown who she is under contract with. However, she has demonstrated the ability to save or heal, which could explain how Kobeni gets herself out of sticky circumstances.

Kobeni as seen in Chainsaw Man (Image via MAPPA)

Death Devil, another member of the Four Horsemen who has yet to appear in Chainsaw Man, is the next major possibility. Some believe that a deal with the Death Devil is what has allowed Kobeni to escape death on so many occasions.

The Misfortune Devil is the next possible devil with whom Kobeni could have negotiated a deal. It is quite evident that she attracts misfortune every day. More specific possibilities include Black Cat Devil and Monkey Devil.

Some theorists believe she is contracted to the Black Cat Devil due to her agility, her supposedly multiple lives, which means she does not die easily, and her nine sisters. Moreover, the black cat is associated with bad luck, which can explain why she keeps finding herself in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Kobeni, on the other hand, has been likened to a monkey because of her swiftness and agility, and Monkey's Paw, a magical object that grants wishes but also condemns, would explain why people believe she contracted with the Monkey Devil.

Kobeni with the knife as seen in Chainsaw Man (Image via MAPPA)

Fans have also come up with countless other devils, such as Knife Devil due to her skill with the blade, Fear Devil owing to her frequent anxiety, and so on.

Whatever devil Kobeni has contracted with, it is a dreadful arrangement because in exchange for whatever she receives, her daily life has become messed up and extremely traumatic.

Poll : 0 votes