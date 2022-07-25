What does your favorite Naruto character say about you?

For many Naruto fans, the characters created by Masashi Kishimoto are more than just fictional individuals, they are inspirations and role models. Every member of the fandom has a particular character from the franchise that they hold dear to their heart.

But have you ever thought about what your favorite character from Naruto can say about your personality? Each person from the series has their own unique persona, desires, and traits that characterize them, which can tell a lot about you when looking closer to your favorite.

This list will go through the 10 most popular Naruto characters, according to the latest popularity poll, and determine what each of them has to say about their fans' personalities.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s opinion and contains spoilers.

You are more alike to your favorite Naruto character than you believe

1) Naruto Uzumaki

Naruto is an inspiration for many fans (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

No one in the Shinobi World is as optimistic, influential, and outgoing as our favorite blonde ninja, Naruto. Even after enduring a traumatic childhood, Naruto never lost his positivity and helpful nature. No matter who his opponent might be, if Naruto feels he can do something to help them, he will.

If Naruto Uzumaki is your favorite character, you are most likely an extroverted individual who loves helping the people around them. You value justice and friendship, even to the point of sacrificing your needs to uphold these values. You also believe in giving everyone second chances, as you do not like suffering or isolation.

2) Sasuke Uchiha

Sasuke cares about his friends, even if does not express it (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

As the last surviving member of the Uchiha clan, Sasuke had the duty to bring honor to his family’s name. He is stubborn and determined, and it is hard for him to change his mind when he sets a new goal. Sasuke may not be very expressive, but he is an individual who enjoys company and hates feeling alone and unloved.

People who stan Sasuke as their favorite are often cool and level-headed individuals who like to think before jumping into action. They appreciate their friends and family immensely, even if it is hard for them to express it sometimes. His fans are also very dedicated people who do not easily like giving up on their dreams.

3) Kakashi Hatake

Kakashi is one of the best teachers in anime (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Kakashi may act like an aloof and lazy teacher who just wants to sit around reading his raunchy novel, but in reality he is one of the most perspective and devoted shinobi of Konoha. Kakashi has suffered a lot in his life, losing most of the people dearest to him. But even then, he never lost the will to protect his loved ones.

Liking Kakashi over the other characters in the franchise means you are someone who will sacrifice anything for a friend. You might experience trauma, pain, and grief in life, yet you will always keep moving forward. You might even come off as lazy to those around you, but you just like enjoying life and doing your job at a normal pace.

4) Gaara

Senseinonchalant➡️AX ➡️Otakon @IncSensei Love:

Gaara the sand demon

All he ever wanted is to be loved

He had no one as kid until he met Naruto was the only one showed him kindness soon as he met him Gaara realize what caring felt like. Love:Gaara the sand demon All he ever wanted is to be loved He had no one as kid until he met Naruto was the only one showed him kindness soon as he met him Gaara realize what caring felt like. https://t.co/kohRaALOqY

Like most Jinchurikis, Gaara was hated for the burden his father forced him to carry. It was only after meeting Naruto and learning what true friendship and love is that he started to change. Gaara became one of the most caring and forgiving people in the entire series, becoming Kazekage in a short period of time to look after the same people who used to hate him.

Fans of Gaara are people with hearts of gold that will always keep being kind and forgiving, no matter how hard life hits them. You are a natural-born leader who people feel comfortable around since you exude a warm and loving aura. You might seem intimidating at first, but people cannot help but love you after meeting the real you.

5) Itachi Uchiha

Itachi prevented his village from being destroyed (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

The Uchiha clan massacre was one of the most tragic events in the series, and for years, Itachi was the only one who knew the truth about what happened. Itachi was a loyal man who knew that the needs of the many were above those of the few. To save the people of Konoha, Itachi killed his family at the risk of being considered a traitor.

If Itachi is the character you love the most, you are someone who tries to keep your problems to yourself to prevent them from burdening others. You like helping people without receiving anything in exchange. This might often not be the best course of action since it would make you look too much like a martyr than required.

6) Deidara

Deidara was willing to die for his art (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Art is one of the most unique and expressive pleasures a person can experience in their life. Deidara was a firm believer in the idea that art should be ephemeral and explosive. Hence, he developed his most iconic Jutsu, the Explosive Clay Statue. Deidara was true to his convictions his whole life and was ready to defend his art from even his own comrades.

Loving Deidara entails loving all forms of artistic expression, but you definitely have a predilection which you think is superior. You love expressing yourself and think everyone should have the opportunity to leave their mark in this world.

7) Minato Namikaze

The Fourth Hokage, Minato Namikaze (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Guided by his self-sacrifing philosophy, Minato Namikaze has been considered a prodigy ever since he was a child. He was a loving husband and could very well have been a devoted father, but tragedy struck him. To protect his family and the residents of Konoha, he went through the most painful and traumatic experiences to ensure their safety.

Minato fans are loyal people who cannot stand seeing those dearest to them suffer. They will go to lengths to make sure their loved ones are happy and living prosperous lives. If you are a Minato fan, then you are probably a very smart and talented individual who does not like to brag about their accomplishments.

8) Sasori

wasteofspace @yay_failure When young sasori’s parents never came back so he made human-puppets of them and the first thing he did with the puppets was hug himself. When young sasori’s parents never came back so he made human-puppets of them and the first thing he did with the puppets was hug himself. https://t.co/bpTPPY0yHM

For many, something as simple as a hug from a loved one means the world to them. Sadly, Sasori could not feel the warmth of his parents' embrace after they were killed in the war. He became cold, detached, and ruthless when interacting with others. He submerged himself in his craft to stop the pain he was feeling.

If you like Sasori, it means you have a hard time handling problems in a healthy manner. You care deeply for the people around you but can become unresponsive to them when dealing with difficult situations. You love working on your interests but can sometimes get overtly absorbed by them.

9) Shikamaru Nara

Shikamaru is the smartest person in Konoha (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Being the smartest person in the room is not always as good as it sounds, a fact Shikamaru is sorely aware of. Shikamaru had trouble finding a subject that signified a challenge to him as a child. Usually perceived as a lazy person, Shikamaru is someone who lacks motivation to do everyday tasks. But if the situation calls for it, he is always ready to dedicate himself to the task.

Shikamaru fans like to do things their own way, which is usually more efficient than the intended method. They are smart individuals who enjoy a good challenge. However, they lack the motivation to complete tasks that they do not find exciting.

10) Hinata Hyuga

Hinata wants to become stronger (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Loyalty, kindness, and resoluteness are the words of many fans when describing Hinata's character. This outstanding Kunoichi may lack self-confidence, but she makes up for it with her spirit and gentleness. Of all the girls in the series, Hinata is probably the most caring and compassionate character.

Liking Hinata probably means that you are a person with low self-esteem trying to better yourself. You want to be like the people you admire the most and never give up on your ideals. You are also a very loving individual who is always surrounded by people seeking your warmth and affection.

