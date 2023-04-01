With Chainsaw Man chapter 125 set to be released just one week after the previous issue, fans are truly ecstatic to see how the series continues to develop its latest plotlines. Especially intriguing is the apparent introduction of a new Devil in the previous issue’s final pages, which could also be introducing an entire new sect of Devilkind as well.

However, as of the writing of this article, there are no verifiable spoilers for Chainsaw Man chapter 125. While spoiler information for the series has been released in the past, it being a digital Shonen Jump+ publication makes it much more difficult to acquire consistent spoiler information. As a result, fans are left guessing ahead of the coming issue’s release.

Even without verifiable spoiler information for the issue, however, there are still a few key developments and occurrences fans can expect in the upcoming issue. Follow along as this article fully breaks down what to expect from Chainsaw Man Chapter 125.

Chainsaw Man chapter 125 likely to conclude with Denji’s reappearance as Asa continues to struggle

First and foremost, Chainsaw Man chapter 125 is unlikely to provide any explanation on the new Devil seen in the final panels of the previous issue. While fans heavily suspect it to be the Gluttony Devil, the first of the Seven Deadly Sin Devils, this is currently unconfirmed. Similarly, author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto is unlikely to confirm this in any way so soon after its initial introduction.

The issue will instead likely return focus to Asa Mitaka and War Devil Yoru, where the latter is trying to support the former in facing her fears and traumas. With these scars being the basis of the Falling Devil’s attack, the emphasis will likely remain on Asa's need to move past them in order to negate the Falling Devil's attack.

However, the two will likely be unsuccessful in this endeavor, with Asa clearly unable to contain her fear for more than a few moments at a time as of Chainsaw Man chapter 125’s release. This was shown in the previous issue when Yoru began losing control of their shared body just moments after getting Asa calm enough to take control of it.

Chainsawman Anime News @NewsChainsaw Chainsaw Man chapter 125 will release in 7 days! Chainsaw Man chapter 125 will release in 7 days! https://t.co/0G7h1LJnlJ

Instead, the two will likely be aided in their fight by Denji, whose arrival in the upcoming issue is somewhat likely, assuming that Nayuta was indeed alerting him of the Falling Devil’s arrival. Before, or possibly even for Denji to help them out, he’ll likely need to come under the Falling Devil’s attack and relive some more of his own past traumas in order to combat the Devil.

While fans anticipate that this occurrence, whether it occurs in Chainsaw Man Chapter 125 or later, will center on his youth, this may not be the case. Instead, fans could see Denji being taken back to the time when he allowed Makima to control and command him. Reverting to this state has been a major fear of his throughout the second part thus far, especially emphasized during his aquarium date with Asa.

While this obviously won’t be the additional Denji backstory many fans were hoping for, it would be a great narrative way of showing how far he has mentally come since part 1’s conclusion. Similarly, with part 1 focusing on the major reveal of his backstory as it relates to his father’s death, it seems unlikely that any significant additions to his backstory will be made.

Chainsaw Man Thoughts @CSM_analysis chapter 125 what gonna happen chapter 125 what gonna happen

Instead, Chainsaw Man chapter 125 could show Pochita's backstory to both Denji and the viewers. While Yoru appears to be immune to the Falling Devil's attacks, this could be because she is one of the Four Horsemen Devils. And, while Pochita is powerful as the Chainsaw Devil, not being a special type of Devil could make him vulnerable to Falling’s attack.

However, this is all purely speculative as of this article’s writing, with no verifiable spoilers for the issue currently available as mentioned above. Thankfully, fans won’t have to wait long to see the issue’s events, with the upcoming chapter set to officially release on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 12 AM Japanese Standard Time.

Be sure to keep up with all Chainsaw Man anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes