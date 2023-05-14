What to expect from MAPPA Stage 2023

Maruyama Animation Produce Project Association (MAPPA) is all set to make a comeback after a one-year hiatus with its flagship event, the MAPPA Stage 2023. The highly anticipated event is scheduled to take place on May 21, 2023, at the Tokyo Garden Theater and is expected to be a one-day extravaganza featuring various talk shows.

The event will host the cast of MAPPA’s ongoing and upcoming projects, including Vinland Saga, Hell’s Paradise, Jujutsu Kaisen, Attack on Titan, and Chainsaw Man. The return of MAPPA Stage 2023 is undoubtedly an exciting event for anime fans.

MAPPA has established a strong reputation in recent years by producing some of the most exceptional anime series that have gained massive popularity globally. Fans are eagerly looking forward to the event to learn more about the latest developments in the world of anime.

What can anime enthusiasts expect from the exciting lineup at MAPPA Stage 2023?

It is official that MAPPA Stage 2023 will host seven main events, which will feature sessions featuring both ongoing as well as upcoming projects. Fans can expect to see voice actors performing iconic catchphrases, interacting with each other and the audience, and some great musical performances.

One of the most popular shonen anime produced by MAPPA, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, one of the most popular shonen anime to be produced by MAPPA is expected to release on July 6, 2023, and fans will be looking forward to newer information.

Fans can expect to see voice actors Junya Enoki, Yuma Uchida, Asami Seto, and Megumi Ogata, as well as a performance of the second opening theme song by the Japanese music group Who-ya Extended.

Fans of Chainsaw Man have been waiting for an update on the next season as only twelve episodes have clearly not been enough. They are especially excited to see Reze, whose appearance was teased at the end of season 1. The special event will feature voice actors Kikunosuke Toya, Tomori Kusunoki, Shogo Sakata, and Fairouz Ai, who will perhaps announce a release date or, better yet, a trailer.

Hell’s Paradise, one of the most recent and highly anticipated anime by MAPPA, has been winning hearts since its release this spring. As the first season is currently underway, fans are eager to learn about the cast and their experiences working on the show, as well as any updates on future projects. The cast, including Ryohei Kimura, Rie Takahashi, and Kensho Ono, will be present to discuss this dark fantasy series.

Next, Vinland Saga's second season is currently on air and despite receiving mixed reviews, fans remain invested in the series and eager for its future. Hence, at the upcoming MAPPA stage 2023 event, viewers will have the chance to probably hear some good news from the voice actors behind the main characters - Yumiri Hanamori, Ryohei Kimura, Rie Takahashi, and Kensho Ono.

The event will feature a segment dedicated to the anime Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill. Attendees will get to see the opening theme song performer Van de Shop, ending theme song performer Yuma Uchida, director Kiyoshi Matsuda, and of course the voice actors Satoshi Hino, Hina Kino, and Maaya Uchida.

Another segment of the event will be devoted to the upcoming film directed by Sunao Katabuchi, who is renowned for critically acclaimed works such as In This Corner of the World, Mai Mai Miracle, and Princess Arete. The film's producer, Manabu Otsuka, will also be in attendance.

The Attack on Titan event is undoubtedly the most highly anticipated segment of MAPPA stage 2023 for fans worldwide. This event is expected to unveil crucial information about the much-awaited part 2 of the final season. Despite receiving criticism for delayed releases and splitting seasons into multiple parts, the series has managed to maintain a significant fanbase.

The final part of the final season is set to release in autumn 2023, hence this is the perfect time to generate some hype for the series. Attack on Titan MAPPA stage 2023 will feature the opening theme performer, Shinsei Kamattechan, final season director Yuichiro Hayashi, and prominent voice actors, including Yuki Kaji, Yui Ishikawa, and Romi Park.

