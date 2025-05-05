What is Neferpitou's Nen ability in Hunter x Hunter? Their powers, explained

Hunter x Hunter brings some of the most frighteningly creative abilities in anime, and Neferpitou's aren't an exception. As one of the Royal Guards under Meruem, Neferpitou is not only noted for their cat-like appearance and devotion, but also for the sheer terror their Nen powers can cause.

They already inspire tension based on their presence, but it is the way they utilize Nen in a completely new and frightening manner that makes them unforgettable.

Neferpitou’s Nen ability is called Doctor Blythe. It is a specialist-type Nen attack that enables them to execute higher-level medical techniques at horrific rates and accuracies. They are also able to use Puppet Mastery through Terpsichora to control dead as well as alive bodies as puppet marionettes, rendering them one of Hunter x Hunter's most formidable rivals.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the Hunter x Hunter anime/manga.

Neferpitou's Nen ability, explained

Neferpitou's Nen ability as seen in anime (Image via Madhouse)

Neferpitou's Nen ability in Hunter x Hunter, Doctor Blythe, appears in the form of a humanoid, nurse-like puppet with big hands, a headpiece shaped like a heart, and an expressionless face.

As soon as Pitou releases Doctor Blythe, it transforms into an intense, doctor-like mode, wherein fighting is of no concern to them anymore. What makes this skill so frightening isn't only its accuracy but the unnatural velocity at which it can conduct life-saving surgeries or rebuild broken bodies.

Doctor Blythe acts independently once called upon, but still adheres to Neferpitou's mental orders. The puppet can conduct sophisticated surgeries like reattaching limbs, resetting bones, or repairing organs. To use their Nen ability, Pitou should follow one condition: they can not move when the puppet is doing its work.

Neferpitou as seen in anime (Image via Madhouse)

This restriction means that Pitou cannot fight or defend themselves until the medical procedure is complete. It's a tactical trade-off between cure and vulnerability, and Pitou is all too aware of the dangers involved in using it.

What makes this Nen ability unique is that it does not need specialized medical knowledge in the classical sense. With Nen, Pitou's instincts are elevated to supernatural levels so that they can treat wounds that would be lethal even for trained doctors.

For example, when Komugi was severely injured in the head, Pitou was able to stabilize and treat her right away. This scene shows both the speed and efficiency of Doctor Blythe.

Neferpitou as seen in anime (Image via Madhouse)

Another important point is that the puppet only operates when controlled by Pitou. No one else can use it, nor can it operate on its own to treat injuries or gauge threats. It is only a medical intervention, thus very specialized but situational. The visual look of Doctor Blythe also supports its creepily clinical character— spookily serene amid trauma.

Neferpitou's other powers and abilities in Hunter x Hunter

Neferpitou as seen in anime (Image via Madhouse)

Neferpitou, being part of the Royal Guard in Hunter x Hunter, has an intimidating level of physical and sensory abilities that render them almost unbeatable in combat. They are incredibly powerful— capable of tearing off limbs with a single strike and jumping half a kilometer with ease.

Their speed and reaction are just as frightening, quick enough to hit targets kilometers away in a matter of seconds and respond to movement at hypersonic speeds. Despite having a broken arm, they almost overpowered Gon, without any decline in fighting efficiency.

Neferpitou against Netero (Image via Madhouse)

Their resilience is equally astounding. Pitou lasted through direct attacks from both Netero and Meruem with only a bruise to present from the King's fatal blow.

Even following Gon's berserker mode, it required several powerful strikes to ultimately dispatch them. Their endurance appears to be endless— they never rested from birth and kept their aura going at all times until they were forced to stop.

Pitou also has an extraordinary sense of awareness, where they can detect enemies by smell, sight, or sound from long distances. But what truly makes them so deadly is their intelligence and intuition. They learned human brain function in hours after being born and constructed an operational laboratory. Coupled with near-animalistic instinct, Neferpitou was a formidable combination of power and precision.

Final thoughts

Neferpitou's Nen power in Hunter x Hunter is among the most chilling demonstrations of the use of Nen beyond brute strength. Doctor Blythe combines instinct, intelligence, and unnatural precision so that Pitou can extend the limits of medical care with supernatural efficacy.

Apart from the limitations, this power makes Pitou's fear factor bigger, not only as a combatant, but as an entity that can heal or dominate life in terrifying ways. It is this clinical and unpredictable brutality that solidifies them as a frightening character in the series.

