What are Shin's powers in Sakamoto Days? Everything you need to know

In Sakamoto Days, Shin Asakura stands out as a powerful and complex deuteragonist. Once a hitman and student of Taro Sakamoto, he evolves into a loyal ally and protector.What truly sets Shin apart are his extraordinary abilities: clairvoyance, which lets him read minds within a 400-meter radius; precognition, allowing him to foresee a person's next move; and mind control, enabling him to rewrite thoughts and influence actions.Combined with his growing physical strength and combat skills, these powers make Shin one of the most formidable and strategic characters in the Sakamoto Days universe.The foundation of Shin Asakura's power in Sakamoto DaysUnderstanding Shin's improved physical powers, which serve as the foundation for his fighting technique, is essential before delving into his supernatural abilities. Because of his increased strength, he can take on deadly serial killers and land punches that are strong enough to draw attention from even the most experienced combatants.During his sumo battle with Haruma, Shin demonstrated such surprising power that he threw his opponent out of the arena entirely. He can avoid attacks from special-recommendation JAA applicants and even avoid projectiles while wearing a blindfold because of his increased speed, which perfectly balances his clairvoyance.Shin's increased resilience is also remarkable, as he can repel blows from strong foes like Shinaya and even light-hearted assaults from Sakamoto. His assassin training in martial arts and weapon handling, along with his physical toughness, provides a strong basis that enhances his mental powers.He proved his adaptability outside of combat scenarios by diving deep into JAA Jail's lake to save an unconscious ally, showcasing his swimming prowess.The Mind Reader's Arsenal: Supernatural Abilities ExplainedWe End Them @WeEndThemLINKMafuyu Seba vs. Shin Asakura was straight 🔥🔥🔥! SAKAMOTO DAYS Cour 2 just keeps delivering banger after banger episodes and easily one of the top anime this season! 🪪 Anime: SAKAMOTO DAYS Cour 2 📺 Stream it on Netflix #サカモトデイズ #SAKAMOTODAYS #WeEndThem #SummerAnime2025Clairvoyance is Shin's most unique ability; it works like a mental radio that can pick up on people's thoughts within 400 meters. Though it has limitations when dealing with overpowering thoughts or opponents moving too quickly for a reaction, this skill enables him to anticipate adversary actions and comprehend opponents' objectives.His precognition takes this further by reading motor-readiness potential in people's brains, essentially seeing their future actions before they occur. This is visually manifested in the manga through juxtaposed images that show what will happen next. Most intriguingly, Shin can influence people's minds, which allows him to push them to act in new ways by violently altering their thinking.He can impact many individuals at once, including entire towns, although he can only use this power once per person (apart from himself). Granny Miya advises him to restrict his use of his precognitive powers to five minutes each day because doing so causes severe agony.ConclusionPLUTO / 플루토 @PLUTO_HADEATHLINKAnime &quot;Sakamoto Days Cour 2 Episode 6 ( Episode 17 )&quot; Review ( 1 ) 1. &quot;seba mafuyu VS asakura shin&quot; The action scene was good, but the next episode is when the real fight happens, so I can't help but look forward to the next episode.Shin Asakura is a valued ally and a strong foe thanks to his extensive power set from Sakamoto Days, which combines physical augmentation with psychic skills in a brilliant manner. His transformation from assassin to protector shows how these abilities support his dual roles as the Sakamoto family's guardian and in combat.He is kept from becoming powerful while retaining his significance in the story by the deliberate constraints imposed on his skills, such as the one-time mind control restriction and the excruciating overuse of precognition. It becomes clear why Shin is one of Sakamoto Days' most interesting and strategically significant characters when one considers his whole range of skills.