What is Tsuru's Devil Fruit in One Piece? Explained

With the One Piece series gradually drawing towards the final chapters, several characters have been introduced throughout, including some of the Navy Admirals, officers, and staff. Among them, one of the most iconic Admirals is the "Great Staff Officer"—Tsuru.

Making her debut in chapter 234 of the manga and episode 151 of the anime, Tsuru has left an impression on the fans who want to learn more about her character and powers. Based on their curiosity, many fans are seeking answers to the question, "What is Tsuru's Devil Fruit?" Tsuru has the power of the Paramecia type Devil Fruit—Woshu Woshu no Mi (Wash-Wash Fruit) in One Piece.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece anime/manga.

Tsuru's Devil Fruit, explained

Tsuru using the powers of the Woshu Woshu no Mi Devil Fruit (Image via TOEI Animation)

While there are numerous intriguing Devil Fruits in One Piece, the Woshu Woshu no Mi (Wash-Wash Fruit) can be considered as one of the fun ones. It is a Paramecia-type Devil Fruit that allows its user to wash and dry out people and objects, as if they were clothes.

Consumed by Tsuru, the Woshu Woshu no Mi made her a "Laundry Human", granting her the powers to wash pirates and hang them to dry on a clothesline, imitating fabric. Her abilities also extend to inanimate objects and can turn them into the same, providing endless possibilities for the Fruit's usage.

An added effect to the Fruit's powers is that not only can Tsuru physically wash her opponents, but it has also been shown to have effects on the enemies' hearts, washing out some of the evil intent out of them, as said by Oda himself:

"Villains who have been dried get their hearts a little bit cleaner as well; their evil hearts become fainter, so that's a dangerous ability against pirates".

Apart from the standard weaknesses that come with any Devil Fruit, Seawater, and Sea Stone, the Woshu Woshu no Mi doesn't have other drawbacks that have been mentioned explicitly in the One Piece series.

Tsuru's other powers and abilities in One Piece

Apart from her Devil Fruit powers, 63-year-old Tsuru is a prominent figure who strikes fear even among strong pirates like Doflamingo. Even after several years, when Doflamingo eventually loses his Warlord title, he still respects Tsuru, which is unusual compared to his mistreatment of the other high-ranking Marines, reflecting her power and the fear she causes.

Tsuru also has vast knowledge of criminals from all over the world, which is evident by her immediately recognizing Laffitte. Her tactical skills are also treasured, given her presence shown in multiple Navy meetings. Apart from that, Tsuru, as a Marine Vice Admiral, holds proficiency in Haki, specifically Observation and Armament Haki.

Final thoughts

Tsuru, as shown in the One Piece anime (Image via TOEI Animation)

With the series currently focuses on the Egghead Island arc, the answer to this question 'what is Tsuru's Devil Fruit' acts as a refresher and lookback to take the mind of the multiple sequences of the vast One Piece universe. Despite her age, Tsuru is still actively performing her duties as a Marine, with no indications of retirement anytime soon.

Tsuru was one of the very few female Navy Admirals back in time, showing how much she thrived to make a name for herself and rise to the ranks. Her indomitable spirit and strength are still feared among many strong pirates from One Piece.

