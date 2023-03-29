When was Demon Slayer made? Manga and anime releases explained

Demon Slayer, the first chapter of which was published on February 16, 2016, is arguably one of the most well-known shonen anime and manga series today. Since their releases, both the anime and manga have become incredibly popular. Top-tier animation, well-designed characters, and atmospheric soundtracks are some of the factors contributing to its recent success.

Following its initial release, the manga has grown by leaps and bounds in terms of sales and overall quality. The mangaka Koyoharu Gotouge released the series’ final chapter on May 18, 2020. Despite the manga's conclusion, the anime has a significant amount of material that needs to be animated. With Swordsmith Village arc just around the corner, let’s take look at the manga and anime releases

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the manga.

Demon Slayer: An arrangement of the manga and anime releases based on the story arcs

Final Selection arc

Manga Chapters: 1-9 | Chapter 1 release: February 16, 2016

Anime Episodes: 1-5 | Episode 1 release: April 6, 2019

Demon Hunters that made it through the Final Selection (Image via Ufotable)

This is the first story arc of the series. It focuses on Tanjiro’s journey to becoming a member of the Demon Slayer Corps. Here, he kills the Hand Demon that was responsible for the deaths of Urokodaki’s students in the past years’ Final Selection exams.

Kidnapper’s Bog arc

Manga Chapters: 10-13 | Chapter 10 release: April 18, 2016

Anime Episodes: 6-7 | Episode 6 release: May 11, 2019

Swamp Demon in the Demon Slayer series (Image via Ufotable)

In this arc, Tanjiro and Nezuko were sent on a mission to a village where women were disappearing every night. The pair take on and defeat the Swamp Demon, freeing the village from its tyranny.

Asakusa arc

Manga Chapters: 14-19 | Chapter 14 release: May 23, 2016

Anime Episodes: 8-10 | Episode 8 release: May 25, 2019

Asakusa area in the series (image via Ufotable)

This arc is set in Asakusa where Tanjiro comes in contact with Kibutsuji Muzan, the Demon King. He also meets a demon that shares the same goal as the Demon Slayer Corps, to eliminate Muzan.

Tanjiro, Nezuko, Tamayo, and Yushiro take on Susamaru and Yahaba, the Lower Moon demons.

Tsuzumi Mansion arc

Manga Chapters: 20-27 | Chapter 20 release: July 4, 2016

Anime Episodes: 11-14 | Episode 11 release: June 15, 2019

Drum Demon in the Demon Slayer series (Image via Ufotable)

In this arc, Tanjiro is paired with Zenitsu, and they’re assigned a mission to visit the Tsuzumi Mansion. The duo rescues the children stuck inside and fights the Drum Demon. Inosuke Hashibira is introduced in this arc of Demon Slayer.

Mount Nagatumo arc

Manga Chapters: 28-44 | Chapter 28 release: September 5, 2016

Anime Episodes: 15-21 | Episode 15 release: July 13, 2019

Tanjiro during his fight against Rui (Image via Ufotable)

The Mount Nagatumo arc piqued the interest of the fanbase owing to the fight against the Spider Demon. Tanjiro, Nezuko, Inosuke, and Zenitsu Agatsuma take on demons in Mount Nagatumo.

Tanjiro and his comrades nearly suffer a fatal wound, but the Water Hashira saves them in the end. Hinokami Kagura was first revealed in this story arc.

Rehabilitation Training arc

Manga Chapters: 45-53 | Chapter 45 release: January 16, 2017

Anime Episodes: 22-26 | Episode 22 release: August 31, 2019

Tanjiro training in the Butterfly Mansion (Image via Ufotable)

After examining Tanjiro’s case, the Demon Slayer Corps allows the young demon hunter to take his demon sister with him on missions. Tanjiro and his new friends undergo a few months of rehabilitation and training in the Butterfly Mansion.

Mugen Train arc

Manga Chapters: 54-69 | Chapter 54 release: March 20, 2017

Anime Episodes: 27-34 / Mugen Train Movie | Movie release: October 16, 2020

Rengoku, Zenitsu and Tanjiro in the Mugen Train arc (image via Ufotable)

The Fire Hashira along with Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu, and Inosuke, are requested to investigate the train. Upon defeating Enmu, Rengoku is forced to take Upper Moon 3 Akaza.

In this arc, the Fire Hashira is killed during this fight, making it one of the saddest scenes in the series so far. Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu resolve to get stronger for Rengoku’s sake and swear to slay every demon that exists out there.

Entertainment District arc

Manga Chapters: 70-97 | Chapter 70 release: July 15, 2017

Anime Episodes: 34-44 | Episode 22 release: December 5, 2021

Demon hunters in the Yoshiwara District (image via Ufotable)

This story arc of Demon Slayer is about Tengen Uzui, Tanjiro, Zenitsu and Inosuke taking on Upper Moon 6 demons in the Yoshiwara district. The demon hunters succeed in defeating the Upper Moon demons, but Uzui decides to retire from the Demon Slayer Corps.

Swordsmith Village arc

Manga Chapters: 98-127 | Chapter 98 release: February 19, 2018

Anime Episodes: 45-? | Episode 45 release: April 9, 2023

Poster for the Demon Slayer Swordsmith Village arc (Image via Ufotable)

In this arc, Muichiro, the Mist Hashira, and Mitsuri, the Love Hashira, will share the spotlight. Tanjiro and Nezuko join the Hashiras during the fight against Upper Moon 4 and Upper Moon 5 demons.

Hashira Training arc

Manga Chapters: 128-136 | Chapter 128 release: October 1, 2018

Gyomei from the Hashira Training arc (Image via Koyoharu Gotouge/Shueisha)

Tanjiro visits the Stone Hashira, Gyomei Himejima, with the aim of becoming a Hashira. He undergoes a serious training routine for the battles to come.

Final Battle arc

Manga Chapters: 128-136 | Chapter 137 release: December 3, 2018

Demon hunters take on Muzan in his final form (Image via Koyoharu Gotouge/Shueisha)

This is the final arc of the series in which the demon hunters engage in a combat with the remaining powerful Upper Moon demons and Kibutsuji Muzan himself. The Demon Slayer Corps succeed in killing Muzan but at a steep cost. Plenty of characters are mortally wounded, but humanity is free from the tyranny of the demons.

