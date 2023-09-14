Where to watch Girl and Her Guard Dog anime? Streaming details explored

Fans are getting ready for an exciting anime experience in 2023, with the Girl and Her Guard Dog anime adaptation getting its release on Crunchyroll.
The captivating series is based on Hatsuharu's beloved manga, offers a perfect blend of romance, action, and comedy, and is highly anticipated by fans worldwide.
This article will explore all the necessary information on where and how to watch the Girl and Her Guard Dog anime and additional details about the OST and the cast that have been made available thus far.
Streaming details for the Girl and Her Guard Dog anime series
Girl and Her Guard Dog anime will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll, a popular streaming service for anime lovers.
Crunchyroll is available for streaming in the following regions:
- North America
- Central America
- South America
- Europe
- Africa
- Oceania
- Middle East
An alternative for those residing in Southeast Asia and South Asia would be Muse Asia, which will also stream the anime.
The anime is set to premiere on Japanese television on September 28, 2023. Following the TV debut, fans can stream Girl and Her Guard Dog anime on Crunchyroll starting on October 28, 2023.
Muse Asia has yet to announce a release date for the anime in their available regions.
Plot details of the Girl and Her Guard Dog anime series
Girl and Her Guard Dog introduces the viewers to Isaku Senagaki, the daughter of a powerful yakuza leader. Growing up surrounded by the criminal world, Isaku dreams of escaping her sheltered life and experiencing normalcy with friends and love. Her opportunity for a fresh start arises when she begins high school.
But unexpectedly, her plans take an intriguing twist when Keiya Uto, her devoted family servant and guardian, arrives on the scene.
Keiya, a 26-year-old chain smoker armed with a pistol, is determined to protect Isaku from harm. Yet, he's no conventional guardian, often embarrassing Isaku with his unconventional behavior.
Despite their stark differences, a slow-burning romance kindles between them. But their backgrounds cast a looming shadow over their relationship – Isaku fears her family's reaction to dating a non-yakuza, while Keiya worries about putting her in danger.
OST and cast details for the anime series revealed thus far
The anime offers both an immersive storyline and a captivating musical experience. The opening theme song, titled Suki ni Naccha Dame na Hito (A Person You Shouldn't Fall in Love With), performed by Masayoshi Ōishi, sets the tone for the series. Similarly, the ending theme, Magie×Magie, will be skillfully brought to life by Akari Kitō.
A talented cast of voice actors breathes life into characters from Girl and Her Guard Dog anime.
Akari Kitō plays Isaku Senagaki, Umehara Yūichirō plays Keiya Uto, Kenjiro Tsuda takes on the role of Jiro Senagaki, Saori Hayami voices Akari Senagaki, Yoshimasa Hosoya portrays Kenta Uto, Marina Inoue is Miho Kazama, and Yūsuke Kobayashi plays Shunsuke Ishikawa. Their performances are expected to add depth and captivation to the anime.
Final thoughts
The highly anticipated Girl and Her Guard Dog anime will debut on October 28, 2023. Anime enthusiasts worldwide can look forward to an engaging combination of romance, action, and comedy in this captivating series.
Thanks to Crunchyroll and Muse Asia streaming the show in multiple regions, fans can easily join Isaku and Keiya on their journey of love and self-discovery.
