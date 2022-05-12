Which One Piece character are you, based on your Chinese Zodiac Animal?

Some anime fans might wish to find out which One Piece character they are based on their Chinese Zodiac Animal. There are a few variations of how one can determine their Chinese Zodiac Animal, with this article focusing on the basic version where a person's birth year is the main factor.

Here is every animal associated with the Chinese Zodiac:

Rat

Ox

Tiger

Rabbit

Dragon

Snake

Horse

Goat

Monkey

Rooster

Dog

Pig

Every animal on that list represents different character traits, which the following One Piece characters all have.

Your One Piece character, based on your Chinese Zodiac Animal

Vinsmoke Sanji - Rat

Sanji cooking in One Piece is a common occurrence (Image via Toei Animation)

Relevant years: 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008

The Rat is a Chinese Zodiac Animal that represents resourcefulness and kindness. Out of all of the One Piece characters, Sanji is a perfect fit. He's one of the few Vinsmokes known for his compassion (thanks to his mother), with kindness being one of his defining traits.

He's a good chef who, interestingly enough, used to cook for rats when he was younger. Most anime fans would remember that he is one-third of the monster trio (alongside Zoro and Luffy) and serves as the Straw Hat's cook.

The Rat is also occasionally associated with romance, which Sanji yearns for in One Piece.

Roronoa Zoro - Ox

Zoro is often seen with his swords by his side (Image via Toei Animation)

Relevant years: 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009

The Ox is a Chinese Zodiac Animal that represents a headstrong personality, a dependable person, and strength. Roronoa Zoro is a powerful ally of Luffy who can, at times, be stupidly reckless. At the same time, that bold behavior ensures that he isn't afraid of death.

He's a prideful swordsman with a considerable following in the One Piece fandom and is widely seen as the only one that can match Luffy in strength on the Straw Hats. To his detriment, he's terrible with directions.

Eustass Kid - Tiger

Eustass Kid is quite the awesome character (Image via Toei Animation)

Relevant years: 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010

The Tiger is a Chinese Zodiac animal representing competitive risk-takers and short tempers. Eustass Kid is a member of the Worst Generation who shares Luffy's dream of being a Pirate King. However, he's far more violent than everybody's favorite stretchy boy.

He's a bit competitive with Luffy regarding this ambition, with the former seeing Luffy as a worthy rival. Eustass isn't a cautious fellow and will risk getting him to whatever he seeks, even if it's unwise (such as challenging Kaidou, Shanks, and Big Mom).

Nefertari Vivi - Rabbit

She's elegant, kind, and loved by her people (Image via Toei Animation)

Relevant years: 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011

The Rabbit is a Chinese Zodiac animal representing kindness, popularity, and elegance. One Piece's Vivi has all of those traits. She's the princess of Arabasta who has the love and support of her people. Naturally, her royalty makes her an elegant character. Her kindness means that she prioritizes other people's needs over her own, leading her to be selfless.

She was an honorary member of the Straw Hats after the events of the Arabasta Arc took place. Vivi is regularly seen with her beloved Karoo and occasionally finds out what the Straw Hats have been doing since the post-time skip.

Kaidou of the Beasts - Dragon

The mighty Kaidou, as he appears in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Relevant years: 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012

The Dragon is a Chinese Zodiac animal representing power, success, and enthusiasm. Kaidou is one of the strongest characters in all of One Piece, and he even has a literal dragon form thanks to his Devil Fruit. He's one of the four Yonkos with an absurd bounty of 4,611,100,000 Bellies.

He loves to fight, and his overwhelming strength fits a warmonger enthused about power and warrior pride.

Nico Robin - Snake

Nico Robin's pre-time skip appearance (Image via Toei Animation)

Relevant years: 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013

The Snake is a Chinese Zodiac Animal that represents intelligence and mystery. She's one of the smartest members of the Straw Hat Pirates, and her ability to read the otherwise mysterious Poneglyphs makes her a perfect candidate for the Snake. Considering she's the only person alive capable of reading Poneglyphs, that's quite the impressive feat to have.

She was initially known as Miss All Sunday and was a secondary antagonist before eventually joining up with Luffy and his crew. Nico Robin possesses the interesting Devil Fruit powers that allow her to create various body parts (usually her hands and arms) on a surface.

Nami - Horse

Nami has great navigation skills (Image via Toei Animation)

Relevant years: 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014

The Horse is a Chinese Zodiac Animal representing exploration and popularity. Nami is a good One Piece character that fits all of those traits, although to varying degrees. She's the navigator of the Straw Hats and dreams of making a map of the entire world.

Nami is also one of the most popular characters in One Piece, often ranking as the number one woman. Many fans love her for her beauty and fanservice, although it is worth noting that she's also knowledgeable. Her temper tantrums pre-time skip were also quite animated in an energetic way.

Silvers Rayleigh - Goat

Rayleigh is one cool old guy (Image via Toei Animation)

Relevant years: 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015

The Goat is a Chinese Zodiac Animal that represents strength, resilience, and the ability to remain calm when need be. Silvers Rayleigh might look like a goat, but he also shares some of these traits. He might be old, but he's still mighty and was willing to train Luffy in the ways of Haki in One Piece.

He still has an incredibly muscular body despite his old age. In his youth, he was the First Mate of the Roger Pirates, headed by the legendary pirate, Gol D. Roger. Given their exploits, one could say that they were one of the most powerful crews ever.

Monkey D. Luffy - Monkey

The main protagonist of One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Relevant years: 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016

The Monkey is a Chinese Zodiac Animal that represents curiosity, liveliness, and somebody many admire. Fittingly enough, Luffy would best represent the Monkey. Aside from the obvious name similarities, some fans have also theorized that Luffy's adventure parallels Sun Wukong's mythical one (and Sun Wukong was often depicted as a monkey.

Luffy is the main protagonist of One Piece and is an adventurous (if a bit childlike) pirate adored by his Straw Hat crewmates. Those around him easily influence him, but he sometimes still has his reasoning to help him snap out of influences. One of his biggest goals is to become the Pirate King, which One Piece fans have been looking forward to for decades.

Trafalgar D. Water Law - Rooster

He is one of Luffy's strongest allies (Image via Toei Animation)

Relevant years: 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017

The Rooster is a Chinese Zodiac Animal that represents observation and pragmatism. Trafalgar D. Water Law is a pragmatic character in One Piece who is often scheming and acts observant (especially post-timeskip). He's another member of the Worst Generation, often working with Eustass Kid and Luffy.

Law has worked with Luffy so much in One Piece that some fans of the series wonder if he would ever be in the Straw Hats. Aside from that, he's also one of the most popular characters in the series. Law possesses a Devil Fruit that could perform surgeries and cure diseases through the ability to manipulate anything and anybody's physical attributes.

Yamato - Dog

She has much better ideals than her "father" Kaidou (Image via Toei Animation)

Relevant years: 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018

The Dog is a Chinese Zodiac Animal that represents reliability, loyalty, honesty, and a just feeling of right and wrong. Yamato is a One Piece character who idolized Kozuki Oden, a notable character who tried to improve many people's lives in the later part of his own life.

Yamato is loyal to what Oden represents and is more than willing to help Luffy and take on Kaidou. Her Devil Fruit also transforms into a wolf-like creature, which isn't too far from a dog.

Jinbe - Pig

His name is sometimes spelled as Jinbei (Image via Toei Animation)

Relevant years: 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019

The Pig is a Chinese Zodiac Animal that represents honesty and compassion. Jinbe is a fish-man from One Piece who is responsible and highly honorable. He dreams that humans and fish-men become friends, which is quite compassionate compared to other characters' dreams.

He's exceptionally selfless, as evidenced when he let his former crewmates escape in Totto Land in the Whole Cake Island Arc. Still, he's a great member of the Straw Hats and a former captain of the Sun Pirates.

