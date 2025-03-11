Who is Ma Dongwook in Solo Leveling? Everything to know about the Fame Guild's leader

In the build-up to the Jeju Island Arc, Solo Leveling provided viewers with an in-depth look at the most powerful individuals—the S Rank hunters. Before this, the world of S Rank hunters was shrouded in mystery, as viewers primarily saw D Rank, C Rank, and B Rank hunters. As Sung Jin-Woo ascends in the ranks, the lower-ranked hunters that viewers once observed become increasingly rare.

S Rank Hunters have now become a consistent presence in Solo Leveling, showcasing the full spectrum of Korea’s S Rank Hunters. One such hunter, who was featured briefly yet managed to capture viewers' attention, is Ma Dongwook.

When viewers see Ma Dongwook, they are struck by two things. First is his demeanor; Ma Dongwook exhibits the most amiable expressions in Solo Leveling. Second, his friendliness. Most S Rank Hunters carry an air of hostility and competition, with Chae Hae In being a notable exception. These characteristics have prompted Solo Leveling fans to ask who Ma Dongwook is.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinions and may contain spoilers.

Who is Ma Dongwook in Solo Leveling

Ma Dongwook is respected by all hunters (Image via Webtoon)

Korea has about seven S Rank hunters, and Ma Dongwook is the only tanker among them. He is a large middle-aged man with a scruffy beard and bushy eyebrows.

He makes his first appearance in the buildup to the Jeju Island Arc and can be seen training with the Korean and Japanese hunters preparing to attack Jeju Island. Ma Dongwook is shown laughing with fellow hunters and lightly sparring with Baek Yoonho of the White Tiger Guild.

From the Judogi he wears, it’s evident that Ma Dongwook has a background in Judo. While this isn’t specified in the series, the moves he employs in sparring sessions with the Japanese and Korean hunters suggest it. He is a friendly and well-respected figure among his comrades, a reputation stemming from his reliability and bravery.

What are Ma Dongwook’s abilities?

Ma Dongwook using his gigantification ability (Image via Webtoon)

Ma Dongwook is the only S Rank Tanker class Hunter in Korea. Like all Tankers, he possesses exceptional strength, but what truly sets him apart is his ability to grow in size. He is the only S Rank hunter in the entire Solo Leveling universe to have demonstrated this ability. He utilizes it while sparring with Japanese Hunters, doubling in size in the process.

This S Rank hunter is incredibly durable and has a high pain tolerance. His arms are torn off during his battle with the Ant King, yet he rises back up without a fuss. S-Rank healer Min Byung Gu eventually heals his arms before the Ant King kills him.

Ma Dongwook’s physical strength is also quite impressive, and he has used it to overwhelm Baek Yoonho, one of the strongest S Rank hunters. On Jeju Island, he successfully blocked the Ant Queen, who is immensely strong, preventing her from attacking Min Byung Gu.

Final thoughts

Despite Ma Dongwook's impressive feats in Solo Leveling, he is still viewed as relatively weak by Hanekawa, a Japanese A Rank hunter. Coming from a country with stronger S Rank hunters, Hanekawa believes, based on her personal experience, that Ma Dongwook doesn’t measure up to most S Rank hunters.

Another reason Hanekawa may consider Ma Dongwook weak is his low firepower. Among the S Class hunters in Solo Leveling, Ma Dongwook lacks an extremely powerful move to eliminate large groups of monsters; all his abilities are focused on defense.

