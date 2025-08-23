Who is Shiba in Kagurabachi? Everything we know so far

Kagurabachi has given readers several unique characters to appreciate. Be it protagonists or antagonists, it is undeniable that Takeru Hokazono has delivered something truly remarkable. Among the many faces seen in the manga, one of the mainstays has been Togo Shiba. Deuteragonist of the series, the blonde man was an old friend of Kunishige Rokuhira and now aids his son, Chihiro.He has been a part of most of the story's major arcs, like Vs. Shojo Arc, Rakuzaichi Arc, and the ongoing Sword Bearer Assassination Arc. Shiba has been an integral part in helping Chihiro formulate strategies. This is in terms of battling Genichi Sojo, deciphering the Sazanami's storehouse situation, retrieving Enten, and now working out the truth behind the Hishaku's ultimate goals.Kagurabachi: Everything to know about Togo ShibaAs mentioned, Togo Shiba in Kagurabachi was an old friend of Kunishige Rokuhira. Their friendship dated back to when the pair were each 18 years of age. Shiba was the one who aided Kunishige in seeking refuge after the Seitei War and would frequent his place to visit him and his son, Chihiro. The trio shared quite a close relationship, engaging in banter and discussing Japan's state of affairs.It is worth mentioning that Shiba harboured a great respect for Kunishige for his heroism in the Seitei War (15 years prior). Kunishige's assassination left Shiba devastated because he couldn't protect his friend's life despite the personal arrangements he had made. It has been 3 years since that unfortunate event took place, yet Shiba retains a sense of guilt.Now this feeds into Shiba's ties with the Kagurabachi protagonist, Chihiro Rokuhira. Following Kunishige's demise, the blonde man was concerned for the boy's well-being and chose to care for him. He later decided to assist him in his mission to retrieve the Enchanted Blades and defeat the Hishaku. Shiba has been instrumental in reconnaissance, gathering allies, and even in direct combat.Shiba vs Soya Sazanami (Image via Viz Media)As is seen in Kagurabachi, Shiba has been ever-present to pull Chihiro out of compromising situations. He prioritizes the boy's well-being and supports his goals as much as possible. However, Shiba internally is apologetic to both father and son for allowing Chihiro to get his hands stained with blood. This path of revenge wasn't what he wanted for the boy, but he understood its necessity.On this side, Togo Shiba is no slouch in a combat situation. Although not a swordsman like Chihiro or Samura, Shiba has his own tricks up his sleeve. For starters, as ex-Kamunabi, Shiba is quite a powerful sorcerer. He made quick work of three Tou (Sazanami Clan's elite force) members, i.e., Enji, Tamaki, and Tenri. As Yoru states, Shiba has ascended to the &quot;pinnacle of sorcery&quot;.He can use Spirit Energy to strengthen his body to superhuman levels, meaning enhanced strength, reflexes, and durability. He is a master of close combat, as noted by powerful foes like Enji Sazanami and Yura. Togo Shiba uses Teleportation Sorcery in Kagurabachi. Its range looks to be substantially vast, though it doesn't include subspaces (Sazanami Storehouse) or areas with seals.Final ThoughtsTogo Shiba (Image via Viz Media)Kagurabachi has presented quite a compelling figure in Togo Shiba. His character embodies both emotional depth and strength. An old ally of Kunishige Rokuhira, his bond with the Rokuhira family runs so deep that it contributes significantly to influencing his actions and motivations.Bearing the burden of guilt caused by Kunishige’s death, Shiba channels his regret into protecting Chihiro. He uses his means to support the boy’s path of vengeance and justice with strategy. Shiba, being present alongside Chihiro, acts as a stabilizer, guiding Chihiro’s raw emotion.Apart from a mentor and guardian. Shiba's combat prowess is noteworthy. His mastery over Spirit Energy and sorcery places him among the most formidable of forces. Shiba's character showcases an intriguing duality - an individual having achieved the “pinnacle of sorcery” yet deeply empathetic and burdened by loss.Also read:Kagurabachi chapter 91 release detailsKagurabachi chapter 90 highlightsIchi the Witch chapter 47 release details