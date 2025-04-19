Who is Yuki Tsukumo's love interest in Jujutsu Kaisen? Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen has brought a lot of powerful and mysterious characters, and Yuki Tsukumo is one of the most enigmatic among them. She's a Special Grade sorcerer which also makes her different from the Jujutsu society’s norms. Although her abilities and faith are well established, her personal life, particularly her love interests, are unclear throughout the series.

There is no established canon love interest for Yuki Tsukumo in Jujutsu Kaisen. But the strongest suggestion of a romantic relationship comes from Choso. His reaction to her death, his sadness, and how he speaks about her imply that he cared for her deeply. Though it's not explicitly said, most fans take it as more than friendship or admiration.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

How Choso is most heavily suggested as Yuki's love interest, explained

Choso and Yuki Tsukumo have one of the most subtly emotional relationships in Jujutsu Kaisen. Their bond develops through short but significant exchanges. Although nothing romantic is ever explicitly stated, there are a number of moments that strongly suggest that Choso might have fallen in love with her— and that Yuki might have noticed something special about him as well.

Their relationship starts in Shibuya when Yuki rescues Choso from the fatal attack by Uraume. She acts at the very last moment with concern without holding back. Later, when they regroup with Yuji and others in Jujutsu High, Yuki greets Choso warmly and pays him silent respect.

Her subdued smile when Choso becomes choked up after being called "brother" by Yuji catches attention. It is little, but it tells that she acknowledges his emotions sincerely.

Choso and Yuki Tsukumo (Image via Shueisha)

The two volunteer to protect Master Tengen together afterward. It's a burdensome duty, and they meet it with no grumble. Choso openly tears up after Yuji departs. Rather than making fun of him or dismissively telling him to toughen up, Yuki softly inquires if he is crying. Choso says nothing— simply waves to let it alone. It's a private moment, and Yuki lets that be.

Choso refuses to fight Kenjaku by himself. He is aware of the danger. Yuki warns him, but he assures her that it doesn't matter what becomes of him. She listens— and then adapts her plan to him, demonstrating that she trusts him. In a flashback before the fight, the two are seen drinking together in tuxedos.

Choso and Yuki in tuxedos (Image via Shueisha)

Choso reveals his true identity and struggles. Yuki listens— she comforts him. He weeps again and refers to her as kind. The setting and tone mirror a date, adding emotional weight.

Yuki’s final words to him hit hard. She tells him he’s no longer a curse but a human now. It’s the closest thing to romantic encouragement Choso has ever received. And in chapters 205 and 206, Yuki says she likes “muddy, hardworking men”— a phrase echoed around scenes involving Choso.

There’s no official confirmation, but Choso is the character who shares emotionally vulnerable and tender moments with Yuki. Their interactions hold quiet affection. He deeply mourns her death. All this heavily implies that if Yuki Tsukumo did have a love interest, Choso is the one most implied.

Yuki's other potential love interests in Jujutsu Kaisen, explored

Yuki Tsukumo as seen in anime (Image via MAPPA)

The most powerful implication of a romantic partnership in Jujutsu Kaisen is from Choso, but several other characters have been loosely tied to Yuki Tsukumo. One such character is Kenjaku. Their relationship is based on ideology, not love. Yuki confronts him head-on and challenges his beliefs. She jokes about romance, but it's obviously to get under his skin. There is no emotional connection between them.

Another possible name is Toji Fushiguro. Yuki dropped her objective once after his demise, which might suggest emotional influence. However, nothing indicates a love affair. Their connection appears to be based on shared thoughts rather than emotional attachment.

Final thoughts

Yuki Tsukumo does not have a romantic partner confirmed in Jujutsu Kaisen. Kenjaku and Toji did have connections to her narrative, but none indicate romance. The one with emotional significance is Choso. He trusted her, grieved over her, and felt understood by her.

She also reacted with silent compassion and empathy. Their interactions, however short-lived, felt natural. There is no canon confirmation, but all indicators are that Choso was the nearest thing to a love interest Yuki ever got in the series.

