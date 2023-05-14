Why is Chainsaw Man chapter 130 delayed? Explained

While fans were quite pleased with the issue’s most recent release, many were simultaneously upset to hear that Chainsaw Man chapter 130 would be delayed by one week. Following Fujimoto’s recent string of back-to-back weekly releases prior to his Golden Week break, fans are confused about this hold in rolling out the upcoming issue.

Even more upsetting for fans about the delay is that Chainsaw Man chapter 130 is set to be one of the most unique and exciting in the series. With Denji and Asa now seemingly working together (despite the latter going against War Devil Yoru by doing so), truly anything is possible in coming installments.

While there may be no official reason why Chainsaw Man chapter 130 is delayed, there are a few good guesses fans can make as to why this is.

Chainsaw Man chapter 130 delay might be due to a few contributing factors

Following chapter 129’s release on Wednesday, May 12, 2023, at 12AM Japanese Standard Time, fans discovered the next issue’s release was delayed until May 26 at the same time. While a two-week wait isn't the worst fans have seen from Fujimoto's hiatuses, it's nevertheless upsetting to hear, especially with the series in such an exciting juncture right now.

As mentioned above, there’s seemingly no official reason for the delay. No announcement was made via any official Shueisha channel, and Fujimoto’s own personal Twitter has seemingly not commented on the matter. Combined with recent releases being done on a weekly basis, fans are somewhat confused as to why this break is taking place.

One possible reason for Chainsaw Man chapter 130’s delay could actually play into Fujimoto’s recent string of weekly releases for the series. With the series releasing a string of 5 chapters weekly ahead of the Golden Week break, Fujimoto could have simply planned for May to be a 2-chapter month, allowing him to catch up on rest time.

Similarly, Fujimoto could’ve fully intended to continue with weekly serialization habits following the Golden Week break, but instead realized he needed more rest than he initially thought. Such a reason for the delay would not only be completely understandable, but fully justified on Fujimoto’s part considering the demanding nature of manga publication.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 130’s delay could also stem from a desire to map out exactly where the series is headed next. While Fujimoto without a doubt writes each chapter with a core, overarching plot in mind, exactly how he gets from one checkpoint to the next may not be as meticulously planned. As a result, he could be taking this time to iron out exactly what route he’ll take to the next major story beat.

While these are all purely speculative and fans unfortunately have no way of confirming what the actual reason for the delay is, they’re certainly the most likely explanations. In any case, each day brings fans closer to the series’ next release, which will hopefully be followed up with a weekly serialization pattern for issues to come.

